$5,000 Reward Offered in Case of Missing 38-year-old Deavin Nicole Walker

The Mt. Juliet Police Department is now offering a $4,000 reward, which is in addition to the family’s $1,000 reward, for information that leads to the whereabouts of Deavin Nicole Walker. Deavin has been missing since February 26, 2020. Detectives and her family are very concerned about her. She was last seen walking in the Willoughby Station neighborhood in Mt Juliet after telling a family member she was going to the store. She was reported missing on April 16, 2020. Since she went missing, detectives have continued their investigative efforts, always hoping for new information that could lead to her whereabouts.

Walker left her residence wearing a white shirt with green sweatpants, and she had a cell phone that is no longer working. She is a Black female, 5’3″ in height, weighing 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair in dreadlocks with highlighted tips. She frequently visited the Lebanon area in the past.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Deavin Nicole Walker, they are urged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at www.mjpd.org.

