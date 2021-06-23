1 Celebration Under the Stars, Murfreesboro

July 4, 2021

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m. Events Begin: 7:30 p.m.

Fountains at Gateway

1500 Medical Center Parkway

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Additional Information: www.MurfreesboroParks.com and on Facebook.

FREE

Celebration Under the Stars is back in the Boro and the presenting sponsor is Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE). The community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for picnicking on the grass at the Fountains beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Live music featuring The Cleverlys will begin at 7:30 p.m. from the Fountains stage. The Cleverlys are a one-of-a-kind act that blends comedy and music. They are coming from the remote part of the Ozark Mountains, near Cane Spur, Arkansas.

The fireworks display by Pyro Shows will light up the sky beginning at 9:00 p.m. For safety purposes, pets, alcoholic beverages, cooking grills and personal fireworks or sparklers are not permitted on the celebration site.

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation coordinates the event with help from the City of Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro Police Department, and Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department.

