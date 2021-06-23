1Celebration Under the Stars, Murfreesboro
July 4, 2021
Gates Open: 4:00 p.m. Events Begin: 7:30 p.m.
Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Additional Information: www.MurfreesboroParks.com and on Facebook.
FREE
Celebration Under the Stars is back in the Boro and the presenting sponsor is Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE). The community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for picnicking on the grass at the Fountains beginning at 4:00 p.m.
Live music featuring The Cleverlys will begin at 7:30 p.m. from the Fountains stage. The Cleverlys are a one-of-a-kind act that blends comedy and music. They are coming from the remote part of the Ozark Mountains, near Cane Spur, Arkansas.
The fireworks display by Pyro Shows will light up the sky beginning at 9:00 p.m. For safety purposes, pets, alcoholic beverages, cooking grills and personal fireworks or sparklers are not permitted on the celebration site.
Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation coordinates the event with help from the City of Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro Police Department, and Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department.
2LaVergne Independence Day Celebration
July 4, 2021
Gates Open: 5:30 p.m. Events Begin: 6:00 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park
15 Floyd Mayfield Drive.
LaVergne, Tennessee
Additional Information: https://www.lavergnetn.gov/224/July-4th-Celebration
FREE
This event will offer fun for the whole family. There will be activities, food vendors and music by Mixtape, an 80s Tribute Band, will start at 6:00 p.m. Families are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs, as well as their own picnic dinners. The spectacular fireworks show will begin at dark. Personal fireworks are not allowed at the event.
3Smyrna Independence Day Celebration
July 2, 2021 (Rain Date: July 3, 2021)
Events: 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Lee Victory Recreation Park
110 Sam Ridley Parkway East
Smyrna, Tennessee 37167
Additional Information: https://www.townofsmyrna.org/Home/Components/News/News/4585/18
FREE
Festivities for this year’s Smyrna Independence Day Celebration begin at 5:00 p.m. There will be food vendors, games, children’s activities, and live music by the Missy Garnett Band. Playgrounds onsite will be open, as well as Inflatable playgrounds for families to enjoy.
Smyrna Honor Guard will offer the presentation of the colors beginning at 8:45p.m., followed by the National Anthem performed by Missy Garnett. Pyro Show’s fireworks display will occur at dusk.
Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. While there will be food vendors onsite, visitors may bring a picnic. For the safety of all guests, please note that grills and personal fireworks are not permitted.
Road closures will begin at 8:30pm, including, Sam Ridley Parkway from US41/70S (Lowry Street) to Fitzhugh Drive and Nolan Drive from the roundabout to Sam Ridley Parkway.
Also, no parking will be allowed along the roads, shoulders, and marked safety areas. Parking will be available at Smyrna Event Center and Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center (SOAC). SOAC staff will have activities for guests and the restrooms will be open.
4Stones River Battlefield Events
July 4, 2021
3501 Old Nashville Highway
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Additional Information: https://www.nps.gov/stri/planyourvisit/calendar.htm
FREE
Stones River National Battlefield, a unit of the National Park Service, preserves and interprets the landscapes where one of the most important battles of the American Civil War raged from December 31, 1862 through January 2, 1863. They are offering three separate activities on the 4th of July.
Due to COVID-19, reservations are required. Reservations may be made on the day of the program at the Visitor Center desk. Individuals who do not attend a program and fail to cancel reservations will be unable to make future reservations for the remainder of the year. Reservations are non-transferable. Anyone who attempts to transfer or sell reservations will have all future reservations canceled immediately.
Never Forget: A Ranger-Guided Walk in Stones River National Cemetery
11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Join a ranger for an hour-long walk through Stones River National Cemetery and explore the range of stories contained within the commemorative landscape. Groups imited to 15 participants.
Ranger’s Choice Talk
1:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.
One of the following programs will be presented by a ranger. Talks generally take place near the Visitor’s Center.
Stones River Stories
The Battle of Stones River changed the lives of thousands of people. A ranger will share the story of a soldier, civilian, or a military unit to highlight the vast array of experiences one battle can create.
Find Your Park
Visitors will spend time with a ranger discovering the unique cultural or natural resources that make Stones River National Battlefield a place where lasting memories can be made.
Caravan Tour
2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Follow a ranger in your car for a tour of the battlefield. The group will make several stops at key battle locations, and the ranger will tell the tale of one of the most important Union victories of the Civil War. Groups limited to 15 participants.