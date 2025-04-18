47% of Americans will Skip Dyeing Eggs this Year for Easter

Easter is a holiday celebrated by many each year. It is a day of great religious significance for 63 percent of Americans. It’s also a big donation day for churches, as it’s the most attended day.

But Easter may look a little different for families this year. In a survey conducted by WalletHub, people’s celebrations will be less extravagant than usual this year. Here are some key findings, with 52 percent of Americans stating they don’t have the budget for Easter this year.

Less egg-stravagant Easter plans: 47% of Americans will skip dyeing eggs this Easter due to the price of eggs.

47% of Americans will skip dyeing eggs this Easter due to the price of eggs. Easter egg-cise: Nearly 2 in 5 Americans expect tariffs to affect their Easter spending.

Nearly 2 in 5 Americans expect tariffs to affect their Easter spending. Impact of inflation: Nearly half of Americans expect inflation to affect their Easter spending this year.

Nearly half of Americans expect inflation to affect their Easter spending this year. Lack of financial confidence: 41% of Americans don’t feel confident about their finances heading into the spring.

41% of Americans don’t feel confident about their finances heading into the spring. Cash over Candy: 41% of Americans say the Easter Bunny should give money like the Tooth Fairy.

41% of Americans say the Easter Bunny should give money like the Tooth Fairy. Faith and Finance: 1 in 3 people consider the tax benefits when making religious donations.

Top Activities for Easter 2025

Easter Egg Hunt

Eating Candy

Dyeing Eggs

Taking Family photos

Making Easter Dinner

Most Popular Items in Easter Baskets

Chocolate eggs/Bunnies

Jelly Beans

Peeps

Interesting Facts about Peeps

There are 25 flavors of Peeps this year

5.5 M Peeps are produced each day

1.5B Peeps are consumed each Easter

