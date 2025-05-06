40th Anniversary Documentary Released Honoring Downtown Revitalization

Main Street Murfreesboro, in partnership with the City of Murfreesboro, is proud to announce the release of a special CityTV documentary, “Main Street Murfreesboro: Celebrating 40 Years,” highlighting the revitalization efforts in the historic downtown business district. This film marks a milestone in the city’s history, highlighting the impact of community leadership, public-private collaboration, and the enduring spirit of local business. Watch the 30-minute CityTV documentary on YouTube at https://youtu.be/sjqA42QDg10?si=Fl3N8eDMbcoXlBeO. Award-winning documentary producer and CityTV Station Manager Michael Nevills produced the documentary in collaboration with Main Street Murfreesboro.

The documentary traces the origins of Main Street Murfreesboro, beginning in 1985, when the State of Tennessee selected Murfreesboro as one of the first groups of cities to incorporate the Main Street program. Through archival photos and heartfelt interviews, the film tells how downtown Murfreesboro was able to revitalize in the 80s and 90s into a vibrant hub of commerce, culture, and community.

Featured interviews include key figures who played an essential role in launching and sustaining the program over the past four decades: Anne Davis, Dawn Eaton (the first executive director of Main Street Murfreesboro), Bruce Plummer, Bart Walker, Andrea Loughry, Rollie Holden, Mayor Shane McFarland, Greg McKnight, Bill Shacklett, and Sarah Callender (current executive director of Main Street Murfreesboro).

“This documentary is more than a reflection on our past—it’s a celebration of the people, partnerships, and progress that have shaped downtown Murfreesboro over the last 40 years,” said Sarah Callender. “We’re honored to have worked with the City of Murfreesboro to capture the voices and vision of those who laid the foundation for revitalizing our historic downtown. Their passion and commitment inspire our work today as we seek an even more vibrant future.”

“It’s an amazing story about how the downtown area changed and how Main Street Murfreesboro, our city and county governments, and local business owners worked together to make it happen,” said Nevills.” CityTV is honored to be a part of showing how it happened.”

