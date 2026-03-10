$40,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot Winner Sold in Smyrna

March 10, 2026 – And again! For the third time in less than a week, a lucky Tennessee Lottery player has won the jackpot for the popular in-state drawing-style game, Daily Tennessee Jackpot. This time, a player in Smyrna won $40,000 from the drawing held last night, March 9.

The ticket was sold at Smyrna BP, 251 N. Lowry Street in Smyrna.

Earlier in the week, the game saw a $250,000 jackpot winner in Fayetteville and a $50,000 winner in Shelbyville. Each time the jackpot is won, it is reset at $30,000 and grows until it is won again. Tickets for the game are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly.

No additional information is available about last night’s winner until the prize is claimed.

The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $8.1 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $22.3 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2.1 billion in commissions.

Source: TN Lottery

More Entertainment News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email