$40,000 Mega Millions Winner Sold in Kingston Springs

CLARKSVILLE/KINGSTON SPRINGS 9-4-2024 – Last night’s Mega Millions drawing created thousands of winners throughout the state, including two who won $40,000 each by matching four numbers plus the Mega Ball and adding the Megaplier option for an extra dollar.

Meanwhile, the jackpot for the popular drawing-style game now stands at a mighty $740 million for Friday.

The winning $40,000 tickets were purchased at:

–Shop N Go Market, 3402 Cainlo Drive in Clarksville

–Circle K, 111 Luyben Hills Road in Kingston Springs

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

Congrats to all!

The Tennessee Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

Source: TN Lottery

