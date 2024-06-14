4 Vols Tabbed NCBWA All-Americans

June 12, 2024 – On Wednesday, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association named four Tennessee players All-Americans.

First baseman Blake Burke earned a spot on the first team, while second baseman Christian Moore was selected for the second team. Pitchers Drew Beam and AJ Causey were both honored on the third team.

This marks the first All-America selection for both Moore and Causey, bringing Tennessee’s total number of All-Americans in program history to 58.

To view the full NCBWA All-America teams, click HERE.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email