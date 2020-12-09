Santa is doing everything he can to make sure he and his elves are healthy for the big night, so there are a lot fewer physical Santa meet and greet opportunities this year. Here are some places Santa is visiting where kids can see him in person with strict CDC COVID-19 measures being followed.
1Photos with Old Saint Nick
Stones River Town Center
Through December 24, Times Noted Below
1720 Old Fort Parkway
Murfreesboro, TN
Phone: 615-896-4486
Website: https://www.shopstonesriver.com/
Mall Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Things are looking a little different this year at Stones River Town Center. Santa will be present through December 24, but there will be no lap photos. A Santa experience will be offered Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am until 7:00 pm., Sunday from 12:00 pm until 6:00 pm, and on Christmas Eve from 9:00 pm until 5:00 pm.
Reservations are encouraged at Plan Your Santa Visit. And anyone wishing to see Santa must read the guidelines at whereissanta.com. Guidelines include mandatory wearing of a mask for anyone under two years old worn over the nose and mouth, social distancing, and cashless transactions.
2Santa Drive-Through Visit
Wilson Bank and Trust
December 18, 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm
FREE
3110 Memorial Boulevard
Murfreesboro, TN
Phone: 615-904-6350
Website: https://www.wilsonbank.com/
Bank Hours: Monday through Thursday, 8:30 am until 4:00 pm
Friday, 8:30 am until 5:00 pm
Saturday, 8:30 am until noon
Santa will be present in the parking lot of the Memorial Wilson Bank and Trust building on Friday, December 18 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Kids and parents will be able to see Santa in the parking lot at a safe distance. He will have a special mailbox with him where children can drop off their letters. Check it out here.
3Christmas Cookies with Santa
Center for the Arts on Murfreesboro City Plaza
December 12, 2:00 pm
111 West Vine Street
Murfreesboro, TN
CFTA Phone: 615-904-ARTS
Website: https://www.boroarts.org/
CFTA Hours: Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until noon.
Santa will read a story, visit with participating children, and provide a socially distanced photo opportunity for parents to take a picture of their child with him. Each child will leave with a cookie and souvenir. The event will take place on Saturday, December 12 at 2:00 p.m. It will be moved to December 18 should there be inclement weather.
All participants will also receive a ticket to see Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer at 3:00 pm. The play is based on the animated television special adapted from the story by Robert L. May and the songs by Johnny Marks about how Rudolph’s shiny nose makes him an outcast until he saves the day on a foggy night. It features Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Rudolph’s love Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. It’s an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special. Bring lawn chairs for the show.
There will also be a Santa’s Village Maker’s Market on the Civic Plaza that day where local craftsmen will offer items to be purchased for Christmas.
4Bell Buckle Old Fashioned Christmas Sleigh Rides
Belle Buckle Chamber of Commerce
December 12 and 19, 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm
Downtown Belle Buckle
Chamber Telephone: 931-389-9663
Website: https://bellbucklechamber.com/
Chamber Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 am until 5:00 pm
Sunday, 9:00 am until 4:00 pm
Santa and his elves will be offering FREE magical sleigh rides every Saturday around the quaint, tree lined streets to take in the mesmerizing lights and festive spirit that abound in Bell Buckle. In case of rain, Santa will be parking his sleigh under the pavilion to stay dry and be available for photos.
Stores will be open for shopping and there will also be carolers singing Christmas favorites.