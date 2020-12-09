1 Photos with Old Saint Nick

Stones River Town Center

Through December 24, Times Noted Below

1720 Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN

Phone: 615-896-4486

Website: https://www.shopstonesriver.com/

Mall Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Things are looking a little different this year at Stones River Town Center. Santa will be present through December 24, but there will be no lap photos. A Santa experience will be offered Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am until 7:00 pm., Sunday from 12:00 pm until 6:00 pm, and on Christmas Eve from 9:00 pm until 5:00 pm.

Reservations are encouraged at Plan Your Santa Visit. And anyone wishing to see Santa must read the guidelines at whereissanta.com. Guidelines include mandatory wearing of a mask for anyone under two years old worn over the nose and mouth, social distancing, and cashless transactions.