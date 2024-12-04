4 Rutherford County Holiday Markets You Should Know About

1 Hotcakes and Holly Holiday Market

Dec 7, 2024

Middle Tennessee Christian School

100 E. MTCS Road

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

https://www.facebook.com/MurfreesboroRotary/

Hours: 7:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

The holidays are upon us, and once again the Rotary Club of Murfreesboro will be celebrating the season with their 19th Annual Hotcakes and Holly Pancake Breakfast and with a small Christmas Marketplace for a second year. There will be booths offering handmade ornaments, food items, handmade craft items and vintage holiday items.