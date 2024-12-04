4 Rutherford County Holiday Markets You Should Know About

By
Lee Rennick
-
0
180
holiday gift box stock photo
Stock Photo

Holiday Markets are a great way to support local businesses, artists and crafts people. They also provide an opportunity to shop with friends, meet neighbors, enjoy local foods, and enjoy some merry this season. For those who missed the markets in November, here are some taking place in December. 

1Hotcakes and Holly Holiday Market

Dec 7, 2024

Middle Tennessee Christian School

100 E. MTCS Road

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

https://www.facebook.com/MurfreesboroRotary/

Hours: 7:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. 

The holidays are upon us, and once again the Rotary Club of Murfreesboro will be celebrating the season with their 19th Annual Hotcakes and Holly Pancake Breakfast and with a small Christmas Marketplace for a second year. There will be booths offering handmade ornaments, food items, handmade craft items and vintage holiday items.

2Christmas Handmade Market

Dec 7, 2024

Mills-Pate Arts Center

7120 Old Nashville Highway

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

https://www.mpactn.com/event-details/christmas-handmade-market

Hours:  10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.           

Gearing up for Christmas? There will be booths inside and outside with local artisans offering their handmade items for your gifting pleasure.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays

Sponsors and Gift Guides

3Eagle’s Holiday Market

Dec 7, 2024

Eagleville School

500 Old Highway 99

Eagleville, Tennessee

Website

Hours:  10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.           

Come shop for the holidays from more than sixty of Middle Tennessee’s finest vendors! They’ll have t-shirts, jewelry, sweets, and more!

4Annual Christmas Market

December 14, 2024

Hop Springs

6790 John Bragg Highway

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Facebook

Hours: 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. 

Offering more than 50 handmade, boutique and food vendors will be available. Come by and shop local. 

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR