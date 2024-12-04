4 Rutherford County Holiday Markets You Should Know About

Holiday Markets are a great way to support local businesses, artists and crafts people. They also provide an opportunity to shop with friends, meet neighbors, enjoy local foods, and enjoy some merry this season. For those who missed the markets in November, here are some taking place in December.
1Hotcakes and Holly Holiday Market
Dec 7, 2024
Middle Tennessee Christian School
100 E. MTCS Road
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
https://www.facebook.com/MurfreesboroRotary/
Hours: 7:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
The holidays are upon us, and once again the Rotary Club of Murfreesboro will be celebrating the season with their 19th Annual Hotcakes and Holly Pancake Breakfast and with a small Christmas Marketplace for a second year. There will be booths offering handmade ornaments, food items, handmade craft items and vintage holiday items.
2Christmas Handmade Market
Dec 7, 2024
Mills-Pate Arts Center
7120 Old Nashville Highway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
https://www.mpactn.com/event-details/christmas-handmade-market
Hours: 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Gearing up for Christmas? There will be booths inside and outside with local artisans offering their handmade items for your gifting pleasure.
3Eagle’s Holiday Market
Dec 7, 2024
Eagleville School
500 Old Highway 99
Eagleville, Tennessee
Hours: 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Come shop for the holidays from more than sixty of Middle Tennessee’s finest vendors! They’ll have t-shirts, jewelry, sweets, and more!
4Annual Christmas Market
December 14, 2024
Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Highway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Hours: 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Offering more than 50 handmade, boutique and food vendors will be available. Come by and shop local.
