4 Places to View Fall Foliage

2 Radnor Lake

1160 Otter Creek Road

Nashville, Tennessee

Just up the road from Rutherford County, Radnor Lake State Park is tucked away in Oak Hill, a gracious housing area off of Granny White Pike in Nashville. The park boasts more than 1,300 acres of protected natural area that offers views that are a photographer’s dream.

Six miles of trails are available for use from six in the morning until dusk for walking, biking, jogging, and all-terrain wheelchairs. Bikes are only allowed on the Otter Creek Road Trail.

Because it is protected, an abundance of wildlife makes themselves available for viewing. Don’t be surprised if a Mama duck waddles her ducklings across your path. Other wildlife includes owls, heron, mink, otters, and many species of reptiles and amphibians.

At the wheelchair accessible Barbara J. Mapp Aviary Education Center, there are demonstrations, educational programs, interpretive displays, and an observational space to view fall foliage flaming up in the valley below.