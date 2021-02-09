4 Places for a Romantic Staycation This Valentine’s

2 Luxurious: The Hermitage Hotel, Downtown Nashville

If a lavish celebration is what you are after, the classic Hermitage Hotel will exceed your expectations. Dating back to 1910, this Nashville staple is where luxury and history collide in beautiful fashion. An average room is about 500 square feet and offers extravagant amenities. These amenities include a 24-hour concierge, a spa, on-site dining, plush robes, high-end linens and even a mattress that is handcrafted exclusively for The Hermitage Hotel. Book a relaxing spa session with The Spa at The Hermitage Hotel, followed by dinner at the traditionally Southern Capitol Grille and seductive drinks at the Oak Bar before retiring to your room. The hotel is conveniently located near multiple attractions in downtown Nashville should you choose to leave the property and explore. During the day you can experience afternoon tea in the Historic Lobby and wander through Rachel’s Boutique which is filled with unique finds and keepsakes. It is no wonder why The Hermitage Hotel has won a myriad of awards for its high-end experiences and service as it seems to define historic luxury in ultimate perfection.

*Writer’s Note: The Thompson Hotel was a close second for the “Luxurious” category. Ultimately, The Hermitage Hotel was chosen due to the spa amenity which creates an element of romance and luxury all its own.

The Hermitage is located at 231 6th Ave N | Nashville, TN 37219

