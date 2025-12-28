4 New Year’s Events to Ring in 2026 Rutherford County

New Year’s Eve is usually celebrated by staying up late for parties, family gatherings, fireworks or watching the New York City ball drop on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on television. Other festive activities might include dinners, dancing, and attending large-scale public events like Nashville’s Big Bash. Here are four events taking place in Murfreesboro to consider attending.

New Year’s Eve Party 2025

Seasons of Murfreesboro Restaurant and Lounge

Clarion Hotel

2227 Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Phone: Raymond (615) 631-8997 or Aaron at (985) 688-8020

Hours: 5:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

Cost: $30 to $100 per person

Make plans now to celebrate New Year’s Eve with two bands – The O’Donnels and Midnight Highway — and a great meal at Seasons of Murfreesboro. The event will include live music from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. followed by the O’Donnels and Midnight Highway from 8:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. Buffet catered by Chef Raymond. Ticket price also includes a bottle of champagne for each table to make a midnight toast, party favors and a balloon drop at the stroke of twelve. Tickets can be purchased here.

Fifth Annual New Year’s Eve Bash

Walnut House

116 North Walnut

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Website: www.wildgoosechase.events/boro-new-years and www.BoroNYE.com

Hours: 9:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

Cost: $53 to $79 per person

It’s back! The 5th Annual New Year’s Eve party to remember benefiting Nourish Food Bank! Join the night of celebration in lovely, historic downtown Murfreesboro! Nourish Food Bank serves food to people in need in the community.

Walk up their red carpet in favorite cocktail attire and take a quick complimentary event photo. After entering the beautiful lobby inside the Walnut House, attendees will be able to drop off coats and pick up drink tickets.

Downstairs will offer several casino games (all just for fun, of course!). Upstairs there will be dancing. Through the entire event, there will be a bar on each floor and heavy appetizers.

At 10:00 p.m., or midnight in Brasilia, attendees will celebrate like they do in Puerto Rico. At 11:00 p.m., or midnight in New York City, everyone will celebrate in NYC style with a huge blast of confetti! For those who live for the late night, they will top off the night at midnight in the ‘Boro with fireworks, a balloon drop, and champagne toast!

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball

The Velvet Room Speakeasy

Back Alley Entrance,

112 South Maple Street

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Phone: (615) 624-7438

Websites: thevelvetroom.com

Hours: 9:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

Cost: $100 per couple

Join them for a night of elegance and allure at The Velvet Room’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party! The event includes appetizers, party favors, a complimentary mask, a champagne toast, and live entertainment provided by Nashville jazz vocalist Blonde Bullet.

Hank’s New Year’s Eve Bash

Hank’s Honky Tonk

2341Memorial Boulevard

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Hours: Doors Open at 6:00 p.m., Live Music from 8:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

https://hanks.ticketspice.com/hanks-nye-bash

Ring in 2026 with an incredible night of live music, dancing, drinks, and good vibes!

This event features music by Zach Neil & Friends — Dale Clear, Gregg Lohman, and Cliff Canterbury. Tickets include a champagne toast at midnight and party favors.

They’re going all out this year! Expect a packed house, an electric atmosphere, and a full night of entertainment leading right into the New Year. Whether you’re coming with friends, a date, or the whole crew — Hank’s is the place to be!

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email