4 New Year’s Events to Ring in 2026 Rutherford County

New Year’s Eve is usually celebrated by staying up late for parties, family gatherings, fireworks or watching the New York City ball drop on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on television. Other festive activities might include dinners, dancing, and attending large-scale public events like Nashville’s Big Bash. Here are four events taking place in Murfreesboro to consider attending.
New Year’s Eve Party 2025
Seasons of Murfreesboro Restaurant and Lounge
Clarion Hotel
2227 Old Fort Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: Raymond (615) 631-8997 or Aaron at (985) 688-8020
Hours: 5:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.
Cost: $30 to $100 per person
Make plans now to celebrate New Year’s Eve with two bands – The O’Donnels and Midnight Highway — and a great meal at Seasons of Murfreesboro. The event will include live music from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. followed by the O’Donnels and Midnight Highway from 8:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. Buffet catered by Chef Raymond. Ticket price also includes a bottle of champagne for each table to make a midnight toast, party favors and a balloon drop at the stroke of twelve. Tickets can be purchased here.
Fifth Annual New Year’s Eve Bash
Walnut House
116 North Walnut
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Website: www.wildgoosechase.events/boro-new-years and www.BoroNYE.com
Hours: 9:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.
Cost: $53 to $79 per person
It’s back! The 5th Annual New Year’s Eve party to remember benefiting Nourish Food Bank! Join the night of celebration in lovely, historic downtown Murfreesboro! Nourish Food Bank serves food to people in need in the community.
Walk up their red carpet in favorite cocktail attire and take a quick complimentary event photo. After entering the beautiful lobby inside the Walnut House, attendees will be able to drop off coats and pick up drink tickets.
Downstairs will offer several casino games (all just for fun, of course!). Upstairs there will be dancing. Through the entire event, there will be a bar on each floor and heavy appetizers.
At 10:00 p.m., or midnight in Brasilia, attendees will celebrate like they do in Puerto Rico. At 11:00 p.m., or midnight in New York City, everyone will celebrate in NYC style with a huge blast of confetti! For those who live for the late night, they will top off the night at midnight in the ‘Boro with fireworks, a balloon drop, and champagne toast!
New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball
The Velvet Room Speakeasy
Back Alley Entrance,
112 South Maple Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 624-7438
Websites: thevelvetroom.com
Hours: 9:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.
Cost: $100 per couple
Join them for a night of elegance and allure at The Velvet Room’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party! The event includes appetizers, party favors, a complimentary mask, a champagne toast, and live entertainment provided by Nashville jazz vocalist Blonde Bullet.
Hank’s New Year’s Eve Bash
Hank’s Honky Tonk
2341Memorial Boulevard
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Hours: Doors Open at 6:00 p.m., Live Music from 8:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.
https://hanks.ticketspice.com/hanks-nye-bash
Ring in 2026 with an incredible night of live music, dancing, drinks, and good vibes!
This event features music by Zach Neil & Friends — Dale Clear, Gregg Lohman, and Cliff Canterbury. Tickets include a champagne toast at midnight and party favors.
They’re going all out this year! Expect a packed house, an electric atmosphere, and a full night of entertainment leading right into the New Year. Whether you’re coming with friends, a date, or the whole crew — Hank’s is the place to be!
