4 Nashville Holiday Drink Menus You Have to Try

It’s the most wonderful time of year, and everyone is searching for the best spots in town to cozy up and sip something festive. Featured below are our top 4 picks in Music City.
1Playdate
Playdate, located in 12 South, claims the title of “Nashville’s Winter Wonderland Bar”. Between their enchanting atmosphere, equipped with a swirly slide, and their clever holiday menu, Playdate certainly delivers. Be sure to try their Naughty or Nice and Peppermint Espresso Martini cocktails, this season’s most popular.
(Drinks pictured is the Peppermint Espresso Martini)
2Fido
Not too far from Playdate, nestled in Hillsboro Village, Fido offers a coffee shop’s take on holiday beverages. Studying students, festive families, and bustling businessmen alike enjoy their versatile space. Peppermint mochas are in high demand every December. Luckily, Fido’s menu features a classic and matcha take on this drink that you’ll surely love.
(Drinks pictured are the But What Would I Wear and Blitzen)
3Cherries
Cherries, East Nashville’s “Best Patio Bar” provides both a tiki and holiday menu. Guests can sip their cocktails accompanied by ambient air on the patio, or a red-tinted mellow atmosphere indoors. Staff recommends the Rye Tai from their Neon Tiki Nights menu, or the seasonal menu’s Little Nicky.
(Drinks pictured are the Rye Tai and Little Nicky)
4Coral Club
Recently named Nashville’s “Best New Cocktail Bar” by The Nashville Scene, Coral Club has curated a holiday menu of tasty classics for cocktail enjoyers of all kinds. Whether you’re looking for the bite of bourbon in a balmy Hot Toddy, a nip of vodka in a delicious Peppermint Mocha Espresso Martini, or a floral hint of lavender in a gin-based London Fog, Coral Club has you covered. This season’s most popular are the London Fog and Peppermint Mocha Espresso Martini.
(Drinks pictured are the London Fog and Peppermint Mocha Espresso Martini)
