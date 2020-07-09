There is nothing that says summer quite like a milkshake; that sweet and chill concoction that cools the body on a hot day and gives the spirit a lift. Milkshakes have a history as rich as their flavor beginning in the 1880s.

Initially, a milkshake was an alcoholic beverage made with whiskey and eggs, somewhat like egg nog. But, by the early 1900s it was being made with malted milk, ice cream, and chocolate, vanilla or strawberry syrup.

When the Cyclone Drink Mixer was invented in 1910, suddenly the milkshake could be found everywhere, then with the creation of the blender in 1922, restaurants added them to their menu.

The straw was invented in 1937 to make milkshake drinking easier, and by the 1950s young lovers were sharing them at soda fountains and Dairy Queens all over the country.

Over time, new flavors were added into the mix, and today anything goes. Here are some local versions worth a try.