1 Janarty’s Homemade Ice Cream

111 Front Street

Smyrna, Tennessee

Phone: (615) 918-0085

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Ice-Cream-Shop/Janartys-Homemade-Ice-Cream

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Unpretentious in appearance on Front Street in Smyrna, Janarty’s offers small batch homemade ice cream. Owners Marty Schiff and Janelle Alice know what they want, to make the best ice cream available locally. After Schiff retired from the road as a musician in 2013, the two of them spent four months straight pretty much eating ice cream. They have even spent time traveling to renown ice cream establishments all over the country to research what they wanted to make.

“We want to do one thing great,” said Schiff, “not a lot of things okay.”

They offer three unusual flavors that are suggested over and over again by happy customers. These flavors are: Spicy Chocolate, Cinnamon Brown Sugar, and Sweet Lemon Cream. They use no preservatives. And they make their own waffle cones to top off the deliciousness.

“You really need to go try them out if you haven’t because you can taste the TLC in these goodies,” exclaimed one reviewer. “They are insanely delicious.”