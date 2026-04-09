4/9/26: Clear Sky, Rising to 77°F, Light Winds Today

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 51.6°F. Wind speeds are currently at 5.5 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.
Throughout today, the region can expect clear skies progressing to overcast conditions later in the day. Temperatures are anticipated to reach a high of 77°F with minimal wind fluctuations, peaking at about 11.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, with no rainfall expected.
Tonight, the skies will clear again as temperatures drop to a cooler 59.4°F. Wind speeds will also decrease, maintaining a gentle pace up to 5.8 mph. The weather is set to remain dry with no precipitation anticipated overnight.
Residents and visitors in Rutherford County can enjoy a predominantly calm and clear day followed by a pleasant evening. Remember to dress appropriately for cooler temperatures in the early morning and later at night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|77°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|79°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|78°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|74°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|79°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|80°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
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