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Home Weather 4/9/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 76°F in Rutherford County

4/9/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 76°F in Rutherford County

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 76.1°F. Winds are moderate, blowing at 6.9 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today, the temperature peaked at 76.8°F with a nighttime low forecasted at 59.4°F. The sky remained mostly clear, and with wind speeds reaching up to 9.9 mph, conditions have been pleasant throughout the day. Tonight’s winds are anticipated to slightly decrease, maintaining up to 6.2 mph under clear skies.

Looking ahead, the forecast continues to promise dry weather with clear visibility. No precipitation is expected, along with stable temperatures, providing peaceful evening conditions.

Today's Details

High
77°F
Low
51°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
24%
UV Index
7 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
76°F · feels 70°F
Sunrise
6:20am
Sunset
7:13pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 77°F 51°F Overcast
Friday 79°F 50°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 78°F 57°F Overcast
Monday 76°F 63°F Overcast
Tuesday 80°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 80°F 61°F Overcast

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