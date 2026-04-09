4/9/26: Clear Sky and Warm at 76°F in Rutherford County

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 76.1°F. Winds are moderate, blowing at 6.9 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Today, the temperature peaked at 76.8°F with a nighttime low forecasted at 59.4°F. The sky remained mostly clear, and with wind speeds reaching up to 9.9 mph, conditions have been pleasant throughout the day. Tonight’s winds are anticipated to slightly decrease, maintaining up to 6.2 mph under clear skies.
Looking ahead, the forecast continues to promise dry weather with clear visibility. No precipitation is expected, along with stable temperatures, providing peaceful evening conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|77°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|79°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|79°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|78°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|76°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|80°F
|61°F
|Overcast
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