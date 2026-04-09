4/9/26: Clear Sky and Pleasant 75°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions remain clear with the temperature at 75.7°F and winds from the west at 4.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded today.
Today, the temperature reached a high of 76.5°F and a low of 51.3°F in the early morning. Winds have peaked at 9.9 mph, and despite overcast skies earlier, there has been no precipitation. The outlook for tonight is clear skies with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 58.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, maintaining up to 6.2 mph.
No weather warnings or advisories are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect a calm and clear evening ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|76°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|79°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|79°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|78°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|76°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|80°F
|61°F
|Overcast
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