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Home Weather 4/9/26: Clear Sky and Pleasant 75°F in Rutherford County

4/9/26: Clear Sky and Pleasant 75°F in Rutherford County

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Source Staff
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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions remain clear with the temperature at 75.7°F and winds from the west at 4.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded today.

Today, the temperature reached a high of 76.5°F and a low of 51.3°F in the early morning. Winds have peaked at 9.9 mph, and despite overcast skies earlier, there has been no precipitation. The outlook for tonight is clear skies with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 58.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, maintaining up to 6.2 mph.

No weather warnings or advisories are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect a calm and clear evening ahead.

Today's Details

High
76°F
Low
51°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
25%
UV Index
7 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
76°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
6:20am
Sunset
7:13pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 76°F 51°F Overcast
Friday 79°F 51°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 54°F Overcast
Sunday 78°F 57°F Overcast
Monday 76°F 63°F Overcast
Tuesday 80°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 80°F 61°F Overcast

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