4/9/26: Clear Sky and Pleasant 75°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions remain clear with the temperature at 75.7°F and winds from the west at 4.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded today.

Today, the temperature reached a high of 76.5°F and a low of 51.3°F in the early morning. Winds have peaked at 9.9 mph, and despite overcast skies earlier, there has been no precipitation. The outlook for tonight is clear skies with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 58.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, maintaining up to 6.2 mph.

No weather warnings or advisories are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect a calm and clear evening ahead.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 51°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 25% UV Index 7 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 76°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 6:20am Sunset 7:13pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 76°F 51°F Overcast Friday 79°F 51°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 54°F Overcast Sunday 78°F 57°F Overcast Monday 76°F 63°F Overcast Tuesday 80°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 80°F 61°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email