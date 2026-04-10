4/9/26: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 62.6 After Day High of 76.8

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 62.6°F. Winds are light, blowing at 6 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 76.8°F under overcast conditions, while the lowest temperature was 51.3°F. Winds peaked at 9.9 mph, and there was no precipitation throughout the day. The forecast had correctly predicted a 0% chance of rain, aligning with the dry conditions observed.

Tonight, clear skies will continue, and the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 59.9°F. Winds will remain relatively gentle, reaching up to 6.2 mph. The chance of precipitation will stay at 0% throughout the night.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue into the early hours of tomorrow, with temperatures remaining mild and skies clear.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 51°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 40% UV Index 7 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 63°F · feels 57°F Sunrise 6:20am Sunset 7:13pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 77°F 51°F Overcast Friday 79°F 51°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 54°F Overcast Sunday 78°F 56°F Overcast Monday 74°F 62°F Overcast Tuesday 80°F 61°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 62°F Drizzle: light

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