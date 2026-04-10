Thursday, April 9, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 4/9/26: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 62.6 After Day High of...

4/9/26: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 62.6 After Day High of 76.8

By
Source Staff
-
0
1

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 62.6°F. Winds are light, blowing at 6 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 76.8°F under overcast conditions, while the lowest temperature was 51.3°F. Winds peaked at 9.9 mph, and there was no precipitation throughout the day. The forecast had correctly predicted a 0% chance of rain, aligning with the dry conditions observed.

Tonight, clear skies will continue, and the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 59.9°F. Winds will remain relatively gentle, reaching up to 6.2 mph. The chance of precipitation will stay at 0% throughout the night.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue into the early hours of tomorrow, with temperatures remaining mild and skies clear.

Today's Details

High
77°F
Low
51°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
7 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
6:20am
Sunset
7:13pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 77°F 51°F Overcast
Friday 79°F 51°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 54°F Overcast
Sunday 78°F 56°F Overcast
Monday 74°F 62°F Overcast
Tuesday 80°F 61°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 62°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×