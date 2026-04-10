4/9/26: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 62.6 After Day High of 76.8

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 62.6°F. Winds are light, blowing at 6 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the area reached a high of 76.8°F under overcast conditions, while the lowest temperature was 51.3°F. Winds peaked at 9.9 mph, and there was no precipitation throughout the day. The forecast had correctly predicted a 0% chance of rain, aligning with the dry conditions observed.
Tonight, clear skies will continue, and the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 59.9°F. Winds will remain relatively gentle, reaching up to 6.2 mph. The chance of precipitation will stay at 0% throughout the night.
Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue into the early hours of tomorrow, with temperatures remaining mild and skies clear.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|77°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|79°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|79°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|78°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|74°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|79°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
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