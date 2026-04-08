Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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Home Weather 4/8/26: Overcast Morning at 42, High of 76 Later Today

4/8/26: Overcast Morning at 42, High of 76 Later Today

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Source Staff
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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 42.3°F under overcast skies. Winds are light, blowing at 3.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, residents can expect a significant increase in temperature with a high of 75.9°F. Despite the cloudy conditions, there will be minimal chance of rain, estimated at 1%. Wind speeds will increase as the day progresses, reaching up to 12.6 mph.

Tonight, the overcast weather is set to continue. Temperatures are expected to be considerably warmer than the morning, with a low forecast at 60.4°F. The winds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 9.2 mph, maintaining calm conditions. The likelihood of precipitation remains low at 1%.

This comprehensive weather outlook ensures residents can plan their day accordingly, experiencing mild and dry conditions throughout.

Today's Details

High
76°F
Low
42°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
6.1 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
42°F · feels 37°F
Sunrise
6:21am
Sunset
7:13pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 76°F 42°F Overcast
Thursday 77°F 55°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 52°F Overcast
Sunday 77°F 56°F Overcast
Monday 78°F 62°F Overcast
Tuesday 80°F 60°F Overcast

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