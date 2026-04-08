4/8/26: Overcast Morning at 42, High of 76 Later Today

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 42.3°F under overcast skies. Winds are light, blowing at 3.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, residents can expect a significant increase in temperature with a high of 75.9°F. Despite the cloudy conditions, there will be minimal chance of rain, estimated at 1%. Wind speeds will increase as the day progresses, reaching up to 12.6 mph.

Tonight, the overcast weather is set to continue. Temperatures are expected to be considerably warmer than the morning, with a low forecast at 60.4°F. The winds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 9.2 mph, maintaining calm conditions. The likelihood of precipitation remains low at 1%.

This comprehensive weather outlook ensures residents can plan their day accordingly, experiencing mild and dry conditions throughout.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 42°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 72% UV Index 6.1 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 37°F Sunrise 6:21am Sunset 7:13pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 76°F 42°F Overcast Thursday 77°F 55°F Overcast Friday 72°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 52°F Overcast Sunday 77°F 56°F Overcast Monday 78°F 62°F Overcast Tuesday 80°F 60°F Overcast

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