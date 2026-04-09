4/8/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County with Temp at 65

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 64.9°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 7.6 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 76.3°F and dropped to a low of 42.6°F. It remained overcast throughout the day with wind speeds peaking at 9.9 mph. There has been no precipitation today, and the chance of rainfall remained at 0%.

Tonight, the weather is expected to stay overcast with the temperature holding steady around the current 64.9°F, eventually dropping to a forecast low of 63°F. Winds will continue at similar speeds, with gusts potentially reaching up to 9.6 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation as the overcast conditions persist into the early hours.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 43°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 38% UV Index 6.3 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 6:21am Sunset 7:13pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 76°F 43°F Overcast Thursday 77°F 54°F Overcast Friday 80°F 51°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 53°F Overcast Sunday 76°F 56°F Overcast Monday 77°F 62°F Overcast Tuesday 78°F 62°F Overcast

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