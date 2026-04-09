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Home Weather 4/8/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County with Temp at 65

4/8/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County with Temp at 65

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Source Staff
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At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 64.9°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 7.6 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 76.3°F and dropped to a low of 42.6°F. It remained overcast throughout the day with wind speeds peaking at 9.9 mph. There has been no precipitation today, and the chance of rainfall remained at 0%.

Tonight, the weather is expected to stay overcast with the temperature holding steady around the current 64.9°F, eventually dropping to a forecast low of 63°F. Winds will continue at similar speeds, with gusts potentially reaching up to 9.6 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation as the overcast conditions persist into the early hours.

Today's Details

High
76°F
Low
43°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
6:21am
Sunset
7:13pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 76°F 43°F Overcast
Thursday 77°F 54°F Overcast
Friday 80°F 51°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 76°F 56°F Overcast
Monday 77°F 62°F Overcast
Tuesday 78°F 62°F Overcast

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