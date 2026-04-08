4/8/26: Mainly Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temperatures Peaking at 76

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a current temperature of 75°F. Winds are moderate, blowing at 9.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 76.3°F and dipped to a low of 42.6°F. Today remained dry with zero inches of precipitation and the highest wind speeds reached up to 9.9 mph under overcast conditions. The forecast tonight expects similar conditions with an overcast sky and low temperatures around 62.1°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, maxing out at approximately 9.4 mph.

Moving into tomorrow, residents of Rutherford County can expect continued overcast skies. As tonight shows zero percent precipitation chance, outdoor activities can proceed as planned but may require a light jacket due to the expected mild temperatures.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 43°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 31% UV Index 6.3 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 75°F · feels 69°F Sunrise 6:21am Sunset 7:13pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 76°F 43°F Overcast Thursday 77°F 53°F Overcast Friday 73°F 51°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 52°F Overcast Sunday 77°F 56°F Overcast Monday 76°F 61°F Overcast Tuesday 81°F 61°F Overcast

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