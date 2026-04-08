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Home Weather 4/8/26: Mainly Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temperatures Peaking at 76

4/8/26: Mainly Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temperatures Peaking at 76

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Source Staff
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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a current temperature of 75°F. Winds are moderate, blowing at 9.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 76.3°F and dipped to a low of 42.6°F. Today remained dry with zero inches of precipitation and the highest wind speeds reached up to 9.9 mph under overcast conditions. The forecast tonight expects similar conditions with an overcast sky and low temperatures around 62.1°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, maxing out at approximately 9.4 mph.

Moving into tomorrow, residents of Rutherford County can expect continued overcast skies. As tonight shows zero percent precipitation chance, outdoor activities can proceed as planned but may require a light jacket due to the expected mild temperatures.

Today's Details

High
76°F
Low
43°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
75°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
6:21am
Sunset
7:13pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 76°F 43°F Overcast
Thursday 77°F 53°F Overcast
Friday 73°F 51°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 52°F Overcast
Sunday 77°F 56°F Overcast
Monday 76°F 61°F Overcast
Tuesday 81°F 61°F Overcast

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