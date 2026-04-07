4/7/26: Clear Sky Day Hits 67.6, Evening Holds at 65.5 With Light Winds

At 5:30 PM local time in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a comfortable temperature of 65.5°F. The wind is blowing at a pace of 9.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation reported.
Today’s temperatures reached a high of 67.6°F after starting at a low of 40.6°F in the morning. Conditions remained overcast for much of the day with a minimal precipitation chance of 1%, while the maximum wind speed touched 10.3 mph.
Tonight, the forecast suggests the sky will remain clear with temperatures dipping to an expected low of 52.2°F. The wind will continue to be moderately active, with speeds up to 9.4 mph, and the precipitation chance remains low at 1%.
Residents and visitors can enjoy a calm evening with mild temperatures and clear skies, ideal for any outdoor evening plans. Please stay tuned to local weather updates for any changes.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|68°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|69°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|79°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|77°F
|62°F
|Overcast
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