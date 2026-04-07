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Home Weather 4/7/26: Clear Sky Day Hits 67.6, Evening Holds at 65.5 With Light...

4/7/26: Clear Sky Day Hits 67.6, Evening Holds at 65.5 With Light Winds

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At 5:30 PM local time in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a comfortable temperature of 65.5°F. The wind is blowing at a pace of 9.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation reported.

Today’s temperatures reached a high of 67.6°F after starting at a low of 40.6°F in the morning. Conditions remained overcast for much of the day with a minimal precipitation chance of 1%, while the maximum wind speed touched 10.3 mph.

Tonight, the forecast suggests the sky will remain clear with temperatures dipping to an expected low of 52.2°F. The wind will continue to be moderately active, with speeds up to 9.4 mph, and the precipitation chance remains low at 1%.

Residents and visitors can enjoy a calm evening with mild temperatures and clear skies, ideal for any outdoor evening plans. Please stay tuned to local weather updates for any changes.

Today's Details

High
68°F
Low
41°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
29%
UV Index
7 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:22am
Sunset
7:12pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 68°F 41°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 44°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 51°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 52°F Overcast
Sunday 79°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 77°F 62°F Overcast

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