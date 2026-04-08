4/7/26: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 55.6°F in Rutherford County

In Rutherford County, current weather conditions, as of 9:30 PM, feature a clear sky with a temperature of 55.6°F. Winds are light at 5.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation.
Today in Rutherford County, temperatures reached a high of 67.6°F and a low of 40.6°F under partly cloudy skies. Wind speeds peaked at 10.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded throughout the day.
Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to remain clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 52.9°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, not exceeding 7.2 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation as we move into the early hours of tomorrow.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|68°F
|41°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|76°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|77°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|78°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|76°F
|60°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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