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Home Weather 4/7/26: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 55.6°F in Rutherford County

4/7/26: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 55.6°F in Rutherford County

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In Rutherford County, current weather conditions, as of 9:30 PM, feature a clear sky with a temperature of 55.6°F. Winds are light at 5.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Today in Rutherford County, temperatures reached a high of 67.6°F and a low of 40.6°F under partly cloudy skies. Wind speeds peaked at 10.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to remain clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 52.9°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, not exceeding 7.2 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation as we move into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
68°F
Low
41°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
7 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 50°F
Sunrise
6:22am
Sunset
7:12pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 68°F 41°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 76°F 44°F Overcast
Thursday 77°F 51°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 52°F Overcast
Sunday 78°F 57°F Overcast
Monday 76°F 60°F Overcast

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