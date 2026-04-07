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Home Weather 4/7/26: Clear Skies and 66°F in Rutherford County, Calm Afternoon Expected

4/7/26: Clear Skies and 66°F in Rutherford County, Calm Afternoon Expected

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At 2:45 PM today in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 66°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 10.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

The high today reached 66.6°F, while the overnight low is expected to drop to 40.6°F. Winds throughout the day have peaked near 10.5 mph. Skies have remained mostly clear, and the chance of precipitation remains incredibly low at just 1%, with no precipitation accumulation.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be clear with a low of 52°F expected. Winds will slightly decrease, reaching speeds up to 8.8 mph. The precipitation chance will persist at 1%, maintaining dry conditions.

Residents of Rutherford County can anticipate another tranquil night with mild temperatures and minimal wind activity, maintaining the clear conditions observed during the day.

Today's Details

High
67°F
Low
41°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
29%
UV Index
7 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:22am
Sunset
7:12pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 67°F 41°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 44°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 48°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 52°F Overcast
Sunday 79°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 77°F 62°F Overcast

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