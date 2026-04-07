4/7/26: Clear Skies and 66°F in Rutherford County, Calm Afternoon Expected

At 2:45 PM today in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 66°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 10.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
The high today reached 66.6°F, while the overnight low is expected to drop to 40.6°F. Winds throughout the day have peaked near 10.5 mph. Skies have remained mostly clear, and the chance of precipitation remains incredibly low at just 1%, with no precipitation accumulation.
Tonight, the weather will continue to be clear with a low of 52°F expected. Winds will slightly decrease, reaching speeds up to 8.8 mph. The precipitation chance will persist at 1%, maintaining dry conditions.
Residents of Rutherford County can anticipate another tranquil night with mild temperatures and minimal wind activity, maintaining the clear conditions observed during the day.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|67°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|69°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|79°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|77°F
|62°F
|Overcast
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