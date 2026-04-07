4/7/26: Clear Skies and 66°F in Rutherford County, Calm Afternoon Expected

At 2:45 PM today in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 66°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 10.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

The high today reached 66.6°F, while the overnight low is expected to drop to 40.6°F. Winds throughout the day have peaked near 10.5 mph. Skies have remained mostly clear, and the chance of precipitation remains incredibly low at just 1%, with no precipitation accumulation.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be clear with a low of 52°F expected. Winds will slightly decrease, reaching speeds up to 8.8 mph. The precipitation chance will persist at 1%, maintaining dry conditions.

Residents of Rutherford County can anticipate another tranquil night with mild temperatures and minimal wind activity, maintaining the clear conditions observed during the day.

Today's Details High 67°F Low 41°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 29% UV Index 7 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:22am Sunset 7:12pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 67°F 41°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 44°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 48°F Overcast Friday 72°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 52°F Overcast Sunday 79°F 55°F Overcast Monday 77°F 62°F Overcast

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