4/7/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Chilly Start at 41, High Near 68

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, current weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 40.8°F and a light breeze at 4.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.
Today, Rutherford County will experience a high of 67.5°F and a low of 40.8°F. The day will remain largely overcast despite the low chance of rain, which stands at just 1%. Wind speeds could reach up to 11.4 mph.
Tonight, the weather will shift to mainly clear skies with temperatures dipping to a low of 52.2°F. Winds will be somewhat calmer, staying around 8.8 mph, and the precipitation chance will remain minimal at 1%.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|67°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|75°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|68°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|79°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|76°F
|63°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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