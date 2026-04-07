4/7/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Chilly Start at 41, High Near 68

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, current weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 40.8°F and a light breeze at 4.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Today, Rutherford County will experience a high of 67.5°F and a low of 40.8°F. The day will remain largely overcast despite the low chance of rain, which stands at just 1%. Wind speeds could reach up to 11.4 mph.

Tonight, the weather will shift to mainly clear skies with temperatures dipping to a low of 52.2°F. Winds will be somewhat calmer, staying around 8.8 mph, and the precipitation chance will remain minimal at 1%.

Today's Details High 67°F Low 41°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 7 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 41°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:22am Sunset 7:12pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 67°F 41°F Overcast Wednesday 75°F 44°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 45°F Overcast Friday 72°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 52°F Overcast Sunday 79°F 56°F Overcast Monday 76°F 63°F Overcast

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