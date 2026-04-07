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Home Weather 4/7/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Chilly Start at 41, High Near...

4/7/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Chilly Start at 41, High Near 68

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Source Staff
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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, current weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 40.8°F and a light breeze at 4.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Today, Rutherford County will experience a high of 67.5°F and a low of 40.8°F. The day will remain largely overcast despite the low chance of rain, which stands at just 1%. Wind speeds could reach up to 11.4 mph.

Tonight, the weather will shift to mainly clear skies with temperatures dipping to a low of 52.2°F. Winds will be somewhat calmer, staying around 8.8 mph, and the precipitation chance will remain minimal at 1%.

Today's Details

High
67°F
Low
41°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
7 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
41°F · feels 35°F
Sunrise
6:22am
Sunset
7:12pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 67°F 41°F Overcast
Wednesday 75°F 44°F Overcast
Thursday 68°F 45°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 52°F Overcast
Sunday 79°F 56°F Overcast
Monday 76°F 63°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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