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Home Weather 4/6/26: Overcast Morning at 39.7°F, High of 68 Later Today

4/6/26: Overcast Morning at 39.7°F, High of 68 Later Today

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Source Staff
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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 39.7°F. Wind speeds are mild, measuring at 4.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Looking ahead, today’s weather in Rutherford County is expected to remain predominantly overcast. Temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 68°F and drop to a low of 40.3°F by late evening. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 9.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1% throughout the day.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will persist, and temperatures are projected to dip to a low of 52.3°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, with maximum speeds up to 9.2 mph. Similar to daytime, the likelihood of rain remains low at 1%.

Residents of Rutherford County should anticipate consistent overcast skies with minimal temperature changes and very low chances of rain for both the day and night.

Today's Details

High
68°F
Low
40°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
7 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 35°F
Sunrise
6:24am
Sunset
7:11pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 68°F 40°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 67°F 42°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 44°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 50°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 53°F Mainly clear
Sunday 78°F 57°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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