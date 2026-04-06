4/6/26: Overcast Morning at 39.7°F, High of 68 Later Today

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 39.7°F. Wind speeds are mild, measuring at 4.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Looking ahead, today’s weather in Rutherford County is expected to remain predominantly overcast. Temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 68°F and drop to a low of 40.3°F by late evening. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 9.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1% throughout the day.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will persist, and temperatures are projected to dip to a low of 52.3°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, with maximum speeds up to 9.2 mph. Similar to daytime, the likelihood of rain remains low at 1%.

Residents of Rutherford County should anticipate consistent overcast skies with minimal temperature changes and very low chances of rain for both the day and night.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 40°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 7 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:24am Sunset 7:11pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 68°F 40°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 67°F 42°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 44°F Overcast Friday 72°F 50°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 53°F Mainly clear Sunday 78°F 57°F Overcast

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