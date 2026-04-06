4/6/26: Overcast at 66°F with Light Winds in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 66.4°F. Wind speeds are currently steady at 8 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Looking ahead, temperatures today reached a high of 68°F and are expected to decrease to a low of 52°F tonight. Wind speeds will continue at a mild pace up to 8.5 mph. The skies will remain overcast throughout the evening without any chance of precipitation.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect the overcast conditions to persist, maintaining a steady pattern into the night with cool temperatures and light winds. This stable weather is ideal for evening outdoor activities.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 40°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 31% UV Index 7 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 6:24am Sunset 7:11pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 68°F 40°F Overcast Tuesday 66°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 67°F 43°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 42°F Overcast Friday 72°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 51°F Partly cloudy Sunday 78°F 56°F Overcast

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