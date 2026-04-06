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Home Weather 4/6/26: Overcast at 66°F with Light Winds in Rutherford County

4/6/26: Overcast at 66°F with Light Winds in Rutherford County

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Source Staff
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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 66.4°F. Wind speeds are currently steady at 8 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Looking ahead, temperatures today reached a high of 68°F and are expected to decrease to a low of 52°F tonight. Wind speeds will continue at a mild pace up to 8.5 mph. The skies will remain overcast throughout the evening without any chance of precipitation.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect the overcast conditions to persist, maintaining a steady pattern into the night with cool temperatures and light winds. This stable weather is ideal for evening outdoor activities.

Today's Details

High
68°F
Low
40°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
7 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:24am
Sunset
7:11pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 68°F 40°F Overcast
Tuesday 66°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 67°F 43°F Overcast
Thursday 68°F 42°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 51°F Partly cloudy
Sunday 78°F 56°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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