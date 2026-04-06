4/6/26: Mainly Clear, High 68 and Low 40, Evening Temp 67

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a current temperature of 67.1°F. Winds are moderate, blowing at 7.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Today, temperatures reached a high of 68.2°F and a low of 39.9°F, with wind speeds peaking at 8.4 mph. The skies were mostly overcast, but no rain occurred as the precipitation chance remained at 0%.
Moving into the evening, the weather is expected to maintain its clear condition with overcast skies. The temperature is forecast to drop to a nightly low of 52.3°F, with wind speeds slightly decreasing to up to 6.2 mph. There continues to be no anticipated precipitation for tonight.
Residents can expect the clear and calm weather to continue without any weather-related disruptions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|68°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|66°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|68°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|68°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|51°F
|Partly cloudy
|Sunday
|78°F
|56°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!