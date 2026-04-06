4/6/26: Mainly Clear, High 68 and Low 40, Evening Temp 67

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a current temperature of 67.1°F. Winds are moderate, blowing at 7.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures reached a high of 68.2°F and a low of 39.9°F, with wind speeds peaking at 8.4 mph. The skies were mostly overcast, but no rain occurred as the precipitation chance remained at 0%.

Moving into the evening, the weather is expected to maintain its clear condition with overcast skies. The temperature is forecast to drop to a nightly low of 52.3°F, with wind speeds slightly decreasing to up to 6.2 mph. There continues to be no anticipated precipitation for tonight.

Residents can expect the clear and calm weather to continue without any weather-related disruptions.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 40°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 24% UV Index 7 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 67°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:24am Sunset 7:11pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 68°F 40°F Overcast Tuesday 66°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 68°F 43°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 42°F Overcast Friday 72°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 51°F Partly cloudy Sunday 78°F 56°F Overcast

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