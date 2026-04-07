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Home Weather 4/6/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford with Temperatures Around 56, Gentle Winds

4/6/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford with Temperatures Around 56, Gentle Winds

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Source Staff
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At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 55.8°F and winds from the northwest at 4.5 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, the high reached 68.2°F with an overcast sky, while the low was down to 39.9°F. Wind speeds peaked at 7.9 mph, but no precipitation was recorded. As we progress into the night, temperatures are expected to slightly decrease to a low of 52.9°F under partly cloudy skies, with winds remaining mild up to 4.9 mph.

Looking ahead, the clear conditions will persist into tomorrow, providing Rutherford County residents with continued dry weather and mild temperatures.

Today's Details

High
68°F
Low
40°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
43%
UV Index
7 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 50°F
Sunrise
6:24am
Sunset
7:11pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 68°F 40°F Overcast
Tuesday 67°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 44°F Overcast
Thursday 68°F 44°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 51°F Partly cloudy
Sunday 78°F 54°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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