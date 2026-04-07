4/6/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford with Temperatures Around 56, Gentle Winds

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 55.8°F and winds from the northwest at 4.5 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, the high reached 68.2°F with an overcast sky, while the low was down to 39.9°F. Wind speeds peaked at 7.9 mph, but no precipitation was recorded. As we progress into the night, temperatures are expected to slightly decrease to a low of 52.9°F under partly cloudy skies, with winds remaining mild up to 4.9 mph.

Looking ahead, the clear conditions will persist into tomorrow, providing Rutherford County residents with continued dry weather and mild temperatures.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 40°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 43% UV Index 7 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 56°F · feels 50°F Sunrise 6:24am Sunset 7:11pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 68°F 40°F Overcast Tuesday 67°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 44°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 44°F Overcast Friday 72°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 51°F Partly cloudy Sunday 78°F 54°F Overcast

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