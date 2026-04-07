4/6/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford with Temperatures Around 56, Gentle Winds

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 55.8°F and winds from the northwest at 4.5 mph. There is no precipitation currently.
Earlier today, the high reached 68.2°F with an overcast sky, while the low was down to 39.9°F. Wind speeds peaked at 7.9 mph, but no precipitation was recorded. As we progress into the night, temperatures are expected to slightly decrease to a low of 52.9°F under partly cloudy skies, with winds remaining mild up to 4.9 mph.
Looking ahead, the clear conditions will persist into tomorrow, providing Rutherford County residents with continued dry weather and mild temperatures.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|68°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|67°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|68°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|79°F
|51°F
|Partly cloudy
|Sunday
|78°F
|54°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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