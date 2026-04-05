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Home Weather 4/5/26: Overcast and Cool at 59°F, Moderate Rain Earlier Today

4/5/26: Overcast and Cool at 59°F, Moderate Rain Earlier Today

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 58.8°F. Winds are currently blowing at 10.8 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 62.1°F, with the wind peaking at 13.1 mph. Despite the 92% chance of precipitation and a forecast total of 0.39 inches, moderate rain was expected, but it has not materialized thus far.

Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear, marking a significant transition from today’s conditions. The temperature will drop to an anticipated low of 47.3°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 10.8 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Residents of Rutherford County should enjoy the clearer skies and cooler evening temperatures following today’s overcast and breezier conditions.

Today's Details

High
62°F
Low
46°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
54%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
92% chance · 0.39 in
Now
59°F · feels 55°F
Sunrise
6:25am
Sunset
7:10pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 62°F 46°F Rain: moderate
Monday 66°F 39°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 42°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 70°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 73°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 77°F 55°F Overcast

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