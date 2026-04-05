4/5/26: Overcast and Cool at 59°F, Moderate Rain Earlier Today

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 58.8°F. Winds are currently blowing at 10.8 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 62.1°F, with the wind peaking at 13.1 mph. Despite the 92% chance of precipitation and a forecast total of 0.39 inches, moderate rain was expected, but it has not materialized thus far.

Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear, marking a significant transition from today’s conditions. The temperature will drop to an anticipated low of 47.3°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 10.8 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Residents of Rutherford County should enjoy the clearer skies and cooler evening temperatures following today’s overcast and breezier conditions.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 46°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 54% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 92% chance · 0.39 in Now 59°F · feels 55°F Sunrise 6:25am Sunset 7:10pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 62°F 46°F Rain: moderate Monday 66°F 39°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 42°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 70°F 49°F Overcast Friday 73°F 53°F Drizzle: light Saturday 77°F 55°F Overcast

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