4/5/26: Mainly Clear, 46.9°F, Moderate Rain Expected, High 62.1, Low 46.6

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 46.9°F and a light breeze at 5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this morning.
Today’s forecast predicts a high of 62.1°F and a low of 46.6°F with increasing winds up to 13.1 mph. Although the morning starts clear, there is a significant chance of moderate rain later in the day, with precipitation probabilities at 92% and an expected total of 0.39 inches.
Tonight, the sky will clear up again as the temperature drops to a low of 46.6°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 12.2 mph. No precipitation is expected tonight.
Residents should prepare for the anticipated rainfall today by carrying appropriate rain gear and planning for potential delays caused by the weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|62°F
|47°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|66°F
|39°F
|Mainly clear
|Tuesday
|64°F
|42°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|69°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|70°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|73°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|55°F
|Overcast
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