4/5/26: Mainly Clear, 46.9°F, Moderate Rain Expected, High 62.1, Low 46.6

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 46.9°F and a light breeze at 5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 62.1°F and a low of 46.6°F with increasing winds up to 13.1 mph. Although the morning starts clear, there is a significant chance of moderate rain later in the day, with precipitation probabilities at 92% and an expected total of 0.39 inches.

Tonight, the sky will clear up again as the temperature drops to a low of 46.6°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 12.2 mph. No precipitation is expected tonight.

Residents should prepare for the anticipated rainfall today by carrying appropriate rain gear and planning for potential delays caused by the weather conditions.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 47°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 6.6 (High) Precip 92% chance · 0.39 in Now 47°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 6:25am Sunset 7:10pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 62°F 47°F Rain: moderate Monday 66°F 39°F Mainly clear Tuesday 64°F 42°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 70°F 48°F Overcast Friday 73°F 54°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 55°F Overcast

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