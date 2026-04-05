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Home Weather 4/5/26: Mainly Clear, 46.9°F, Moderate Rain Expected, High 62.1, Low 46.6

4/5/26: Mainly Clear, 46.9°F, Moderate Rain Expected, High 62.1, Low 46.6

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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 46.9°F and a light breeze at 5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 62.1°F and a low of 46.6°F with increasing winds up to 13.1 mph. Although the morning starts clear, there is a significant chance of moderate rain later in the day, with precipitation probabilities at 92% and an expected total of 0.39 inches.

Tonight, the sky will clear up again as the temperature drops to a low of 46.6°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 12.2 mph. No precipitation is expected tonight.

Residents should prepare for the anticipated rainfall today by carrying appropriate rain gear and planning for potential delays caused by the weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
62°F
Low
47°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
92% chance · 0.39 in
Now
47°F · feels 43°F
Sunrise
6:25am
Sunset
7:10pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 62°F 47°F Rain: moderate
Monday 66°F 39°F Mainly clear
Tuesday 64°F 42°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 70°F 48°F Overcast
Friday 73°F 54°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 55°F Overcast

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