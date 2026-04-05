4/5/26: Clear Sky and 61.5 After Moderate Rain Earlier Today

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 61.5°F. Winds are blowing at 11.3 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 63.5°F and a low of 46°F with winds peaking at 13.1 mph. Despite a high chance of precipitation at 92%, the total rainfall measured was 0.39 inches, categorized as moderate rain.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear with expected low temperatures around 48.9°F. Wind speeds are predicted to decrease slightly, reaching up to 10.7 mph. There is no precipitation expected throughout the night.

Looking into tomorrow, residents of Rutherford County can anticipate continued clear skies with mild temperatures and gentle winds.

Today's Details High 64°F Low 46°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 39% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 92% chance · 0.39 in Now 62°F · feels 54°F Sunrise 6:25am Sunset 7:10pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 64°F 46°F Rain: moderate Monday 67°F 40°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 42°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 70°F 49°F Overcast Friday 73°F 53°F Drizzle: light Saturday 77°F 55°F Overcast

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