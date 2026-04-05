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Home Weather 4/5/26: Clear Sky and 61.5 After Moderate Rain Earlier Today

4/5/26: Clear Sky and 61.5 After Moderate Rain Earlier Today

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 61.5°F. Winds are blowing at 11.3 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 63.5°F and a low of 46°F with winds peaking at 13.1 mph. Despite a high chance of precipitation at 92%, the total rainfall measured was 0.39 inches, categorized as moderate rain.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear with expected low temperatures around 48.9°F. Wind speeds are predicted to decrease slightly, reaching up to 10.7 mph. There is no precipitation expected throughout the night.

Looking into tomorrow, residents of Rutherford County can anticipate continued clear skies with mild temperatures and gentle winds.

Today's Details

High
64°F
Low
46°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
39%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
92% chance · 0.39 in
Now
62°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
6:25am
Sunset
7:10pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 64°F 46°F Rain: moderate
Monday 67°F 40°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 42°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 70°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 73°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 77°F 55°F Overcast

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