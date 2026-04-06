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Home Weather 4/5/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Drops to 52.7 After Rain

4/5/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Drops to 52.7 After Rain

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As of 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 52.7°F. Winds are mild at 5.8 mph, and there is no precipitation.

Earlier today, the county experienced a high of 63.5°F and a low of 46°F. Despite the 92% chance of precipitation forecasted, the total rainfall amounted to 0.39 inches, associated mainly with moderate rain. Winds reached up to 13.1 mph during the day.

For tonight, conditions are expected to remain clear with temperatures lowering slightly to a forecasted minimum of 50.2°F. Wind speeds are predicted to continue at a mild pace, reaching up to 11 mph, with no precipitation expected.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue into the early hours of tomorrow, maintaining the clear skies and mild temperatures observed tonight.

Today's Details

High
64°F
Low
46°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
92% chance · 0.39 in
Now
53°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:25am
Sunset
7:10pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 64°F 46°F Rain: moderate
Monday 68°F 41°F Overcast
Tuesday 65°F 43°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 67°F 45°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 46°F Overcast
Friday 73°F 50°F Overcast
Saturday 76°F 53°F Overcast

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