4/5/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Drops to 52.7 After Rain

As of 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 52.7°F. Winds are mild at 5.8 mph, and there is no precipitation.
Earlier today, the county experienced a high of 63.5°F and a low of 46°F. Despite the 92% chance of precipitation forecasted, the total rainfall amounted to 0.39 inches, associated mainly with moderate rain. Winds reached up to 13.1 mph during the day.
For tonight, conditions are expected to remain clear with temperatures lowering slightly to a forecasted minimum of 50.2°F. Wind speeds are predicted to continue at a mild pace, reaching up to 11 mph, with no precipitation expected.
Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue into the early hours of tomorrow, maintaining the clear skies and mild temperatures observed tonight.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|64°F
|46°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|68°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|65°F
|43°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|67°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|71°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|73°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|76°F
|53°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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