4/5/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Drops to 52.7 After Rain

As of 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 52.7°F. Winds are mild at 5.8 mph, and there is no precipitation.

Earlier today, the county experienced a high of 63.5°F and a low of 46°F. Despite the 92% chance of precipitation forecasted, the total rainfall amounted to 0.39 inches, associated mainly with moderate rain. Winds reached up to 13.1 mph during the day.

For tonight, conditions are expected to remain clear with temperatures lowering slightly to a forecasted minimum of 50.2°F. Wind speeds are predicted to continue at a mild pace, reaching up to 11 mph, with no precipitation expected.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue into the early hours of tomorrow, maintaining the clear skies and mild temperatures observed tonight.

Today's Details High 64°F Low 46°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 92% chance · 0.39 in Now 53°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 6:25am Sunset 7:10pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 64°F 46°F Rain: moderate Monday 68°F 41°F Overcast Tuesday 65°F 43°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 67°F 45°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 46°F Overcast Friday 73°F 50°F Overcast Saturday 76°F 53°F Overcast

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