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Home Weather 4/4/26: Overcast Evening with Drizzle, Cooling to 65 by Nightfall

4/4/26: Overcast Evening with Drizzle, Cooling to 65 by Nightfall

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At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 64.9°F. The wind is currently blowing at a mild pace of 3.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81.1°F and dipped to a low of 64.8°F. The area experienced moderate drizzle, and while the wind reached speeds up to 17.9 mph, the total precipitation only amounted to 0.06 inches. Despite a 79% chance of rain, precipitation remained minimal.

Tonight, conditions are expected to continue similarly with overcast skies and occasional moderate drizzle. The temperature will maintain near the day’s low at 64.8°F. Wind speeds might reach up to 12.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains high at 79%.

Residents should prepare for consistent drizzly conditions through the night and into early tomorrow. No severe weather warnings have been issued for the area.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
65°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
79% chance · 0.06 in
Now
65°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
6:27am
Sunset
7:09pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 81°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 65°F 45°F Rain: moderate
Monday 66°F 39°F Overcast
Tuesday 63°F 42°F Overcast
Wednesday 70°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 70°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Friday 75°F 52°F Mainly clear

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