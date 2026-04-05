4/4/26: Overcast Evening with Drizzle, Cooling to 65 by Nightfall

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 64.9°F. The wind is currently blowing at a mild pace of 3.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81.1°F and dipped to a low of 64.8°F. The area experienced moderate drizzle, and while the wind reached speeds up to 17.9 mph, the total precipitation only amounted to 0.06 inches. Despite a 79% chance of rain, precipitation remained minimal.
Tonight, conditions are expected to continue similarly with overcast skies and occasional moderate drizzle. The temperature will maintain near the day’s low at 64.8°F. Wind speeds might reach up to 12.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains high at 79%.
Residents should prepare for consistent drizzly conditions through the night and into early tomorrow. No severe weather warnings have been issued for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|81°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|65°F
|45°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|66°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|63°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|70°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|70°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|75°F
|52°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!