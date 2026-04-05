4/4/26: Overcast Evening with Drizzle, Cooling to 65 by Nightfall

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 64.9°F. The wind is currently blowing at a mild pace of 3.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81.1°F and dipped to a low of 64.8°F. The area experienced moderate drizzle, and while the wind reached speeds up to 17.9 mph, the total precipitation only amounted to 0.06 inches. Despite a 79% chance of rain, precipitation remained minimal.

Tonight, conditions are expected to continue similarly with overcast skies and occasional moderate drizzle. The temperature will maintain near the day’s low at 64.8°F. Wind speeds might reach up to 12.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains high at 79%.

Residents should prepare for consistent drizzly conditions through the night and into early tomorrow. No severe weather warnings have been issued for the area.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 65°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 79% chance · 0.06 in Now 65°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 6:27am Sunset 7:09pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 81°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 65°F 45°F Rain: moderate Monday 66°F 39°F Overcast Tuesday 63°F 42°F Overcast Wednesday 70°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 70°F 49°F Drizzle: light Friday 75°F 52°F Mainly clear

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