Sunday, April 5, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 4/4/26: Overcast and 77.9°F in Rutherford, High Winds and Rain Expected

4/4/26: Overcast and 77.9°F in Rutherford, High Winds and Rain Expected

By
Source Staff
-
0
143

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 77.9°F and wind blowing at a speed of 14.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today, the high reached 81.1°F and the low was 65.1°F, with wind speeds climbing up to 17.7 mph. Despite overcast skies, there has been a notable dampness in the air with a high chance of precipitation, marked at 86%, amounting to a total of 0.19 inches of moderate rain expected.

Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to drop slightly to 65.5°F. Similar wind conditions will persist, with speeds up to 16.9 mph. The chance of moderate rainfall continues at 86%, suggesting another rainy evening ahead.

Residents should plan for wet conditions and carry appropriate rain gear if venturing outdoors. Be prepared for slick roads and reduced visibility during heavier spells of rain.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
65°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
86% chance · 0.19 in
Now
78°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
6:27am
Sunset
7:09pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 81°F 65°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 58°F 45°F Rain: slight
Monday 63°F 39°F Overcast
Tuesday 61°F 42°F Overcast
Wednesday 70°F 43°F Overcast
Thursday 70°F 52°F Overcast
Friday 75°F 52°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×