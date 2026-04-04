4/4/26: Overcast and 77.9°F in Rutherford, High Winds and Rain Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 77.9°F and wind blowing at a speed of 14.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today, the high reached 81.1°F and the low was 65.1°F, with wind speeds climbing up to 17.7 mph. Despite overcast skies, there has been a notable dampness in the air with a high chance of precipitation, marked at 86%, amounting to a total of 0.19 inches of moderate rain expected.

Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to drop slightly to 65.5°F. Similar wind conditions will persist, with speeds up to 16.9 mph. The chance of moderate rainfall continues at 86%, suggesting another rainy evening ahead.

Residents should plan for wet conditions and carry appropriate rain gear if venturing outdoors. Be prepared for slick roads and reduced visibility during heavier spells of rain.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 65°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 86% chance · 0.19 in Now 78°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 6:27am Sunset 7:09pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 81°F 65°F Rain: moderate Sunday 58°F 45°F Rain: slight Monday 63°F 39°F Overcast Tuesday 61°F 42°F Overcast Wednesday 70°F 43°F Overcast Thursday 70°F 52°F Overcast Friday 75°F 52°F Overcast

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