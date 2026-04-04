4/4/26: Heavy Rain and 67°F with Winds Up to 21 mph in Rutherford County

Rutherford County is currently experiencing heavy rainfall with a temperature of 67.3°F and winds blowing at 20.8 mph. As of 5:30 PM, precipitation has accumulated to 0.23 inches.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 81.1°F and dipped to a low of 65.1°F. Wind speeds reached up to 17.7 mph, accompanying moderate rain throughout the day. The total precipitation recorded was slightly above forecasts, at 0.28 inches, with an 80% chance of rain predicted.

Tonight, the weather is expected to continue with moderate intensity rain. Temperatures will hover around a low of 65.8°F, with wind speeds decreasing to approximately 11.3 mph. Precipitation chances remain high at 80%, suggesting a continuation of wet conditions into the late hours.

Residents are advised to prepare for ongoing adverse weather conditions and stay informed on any updates or changes.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 65°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 80% chance · 0.28 in Now 67°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:27am Sunset 7:09pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 81°F 65°F Rain: moderate Sunday 58°F 44°F Rain: moderate Monday 63°F 38°F Clear sky Tuesday 61°F 42°F Overcast Wednesday 70°F 43°F Overcast Thursday 70°F 52°F Overcast Friday 75°F 52°F Overcast

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