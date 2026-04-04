4/4/26: Heavy Rain and 67°F with Winds Up to 21 mph in Rutherford County

Rutherford County is currently experiencing heavy rainfall with a temperature of 67.3°F and winds blowing at 20.8 mph. As of 5:30 PM, precipitation has accumulated to 0.23 inches.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 81.1°F and dipped to a low of 65.1°F. Wind speeds reached up to 17.7 mph, accompanying moderate rain throughout the day. The total precipitation recorded was slightly above forecasts, at 0.28 inches, with an 80% chance of rain predicted.
Tonight, the weather is expected to continue with moderate intensity rain. Temperatures will hover around a low of 65.8°F, with wind speeds decreasing to approximately 11.3 mph. Precipitation chances remain high at 80%, suggesting a continuation of wet conditions into the late hours.
Residents are advised to prepare for ongoing adverse weather conditions and stay informed on any updates or changes.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|81°F
|65°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|58°F
|44°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|63°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|61°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|70°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|70°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|75°F
|52°F
|Overcast
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