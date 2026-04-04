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Home Weather 4/4/26: Heavy Rain and 67°F with Winds Up to 21 mph in...

4/4/26: Heavy Rain and 67°F with Winds Up to 21 mph in Rutherford County

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Rutherford County is currently experiencing heavy rainfall with a temperature of 67.3°F and winds blowing at 20.8 mph. As of 5:30 PM, precipitation has accumulated to 0.23 inches.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 81.1°F and dipped to a low of 65.1°F. Wind speeds reached up to 17.7 mph, accompanying moderate rain throughout the day. The total precipitation recorded was slightly above forecasts, at 0.28 inches, with an 80% chance of rain predicted.

Tonight, the weather is expected to continue with moderate intensity rain. Temperatures will hover around a low of 65.8°F, with wind speeds decreasing to approximately 11.3 mph. Precipitation chances remain high at 80%, suggesting a continuation of wet conditions into the late hours.

Residents are advised to prepare for ongoing adverse weather conditions and stay informed on any updates or changes.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
65°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
67%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
80% chance · 0.28 in
Now
67°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:27am
Sunset
7:09pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 81°F 65°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 58°F 44°F Rain: moderate
Monday 63°F 38°F Clear sky
Tuesday 61°F 42°F Overcast
Wednesday 70°F 43°F Overcast
Thursday 70°F 52°F Overcast
Friday 75°F 52°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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