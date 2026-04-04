4/4/26: Clear Morning, Temp 65.7, High 82.2 with Slight Rain Expected Later

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a temperature of 65.7°F. Winds are moving at a speed of 8.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.
Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 82.2°F with a low tonight of 61.7°F. Wind speeds might increase, reaching up to 21.4 mph. There’s a 70% chance of precipitation, and the area could see a total rainfall of approximately 0.17 inches today, mostly in the form of slight rain.
Tonight, the forecast indicates the continuation of cooler temperatures, maintaining a low of around 61.7°F. Wind conditions will remain gusty, with speeds up to 21.4 mph. The likelihood of precipitation persists at 70%, and residents can expect light drizzle during the nighttime hours.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|82°F
|62°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|61°F
|44°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|64°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|59°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|67°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|68°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|77°F
|55°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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