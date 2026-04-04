4/4/26: Clear Morning, Temp 65.7, High 82.2 with Slight Rain Expected Later

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a temperature of 65.7°F. Winds are moving at a speed of 8.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 82.2°F with a low tonight of 61.7°F. Wind speeds might increase, reaching up to 21.4 mph. There’s a 70% chance of precipitation, and the area could see a total rainfall of approximately 0.17 inches today, mostly in the form of slight rain.

Tonight, the forecast indicates the continuation of cooler temperatures, maintaining a low of around 61.7°F. Wind conditions will remain gusty, with speeds up to 21.4 mph. The likelihood of precipitation persists at 70%, and residents can expect light drizzle during the nighttime hours.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 62°F Wind 21 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 70% chance · 0.17 in Now 66°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 6:27am Sunset 7:09pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 82°F 62°F Rain: slight Sunday 61°F 44°F Rain: slight Monday 64°F 39°F Overcast Tuesday 59°F 41°F Overcast Wednesday 67°F 42°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 53°F Overcast Friday 77°F 55°F Overcast

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