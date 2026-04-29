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Home Weather 4/29/26: Overcast with High of 72, Low of 57, Wind 12.6 mph,...

4/29/26: Overcast with High of 72, Low of 57, Wind 12.6 mph, Chance of Heavy Rain Tonight, Clear Skies Expected Later.

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 68.2°F with a wind speed of 12.6 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

This afternoon’s high is expected to reach 72.3°F, with a low of 57.4°F later tonight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 13.3 mph. There is an 87% chance of precipitation today, with anticipated totals of 0.37 in, indicating the potential for heavy rain. As we move into the evening, the temperature will drop to a low of 57.4°F, and the winds will decrease to 9.6 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is significantly lower at 2%, and conditions are expected to clear.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
72°F
Low
57°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
87% chance · 0.37 in
Now
68°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
5:55am
Sunset
7:30pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 72°F 57°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 64°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 67°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 62°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 65°F 40°F Overcast
Monday 74°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 76°F 56°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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