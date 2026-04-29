4/29/26: Overcast with High of 72, Low of 57, Wind 12.6 mph, Chance of Heavy Rain Tonight, Clear Skies Expected Later.

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 68.2°F with a wind speed of 12.6 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
This afternoon’s high is expected to reach 72.3°F, with a low of 57.4°F later tonight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 13.3 mph. There is an 87% chance of precipitation today, with anticipated totals of 0.37 in, indicating the potential for heavy rain. As we move into the evening, the temperature will drop to a low of 57.4°F, and the winds will decrease to 9.6 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is significantly lower at 2%, and conditions are expected to clear.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|72°F
|57°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|64°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|67°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|62°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|65°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|74°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|76°F
|56°F
|Overcast
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