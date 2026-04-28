4/28/26: Overcast With Heavy Rain Expected, High 82, Low 63, Winds Up to 14, Precip Chance 93% This Morning.

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 64.8°F with an overcast sky. The wind is coming from the east-northeast at 6.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 82.4°F, with increasing winds up to 14.4 mph. There is a significant chance of rain at 93%, with total expected precipitation of 1.06 in, suggesting heavy rainfall throughout the day.

As we look ahead to tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 64.4°F, with winds from the east-northeast reaching 13.9 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 49%, and overcast conditions will persist.

Please remain alert for possible heavy rain today, which may lead to localized flooding. Stay tuned to updates for further weather information.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 63°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 4.8 (Moderate) Precip 93% chance · 1.06 in Now 65°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 5:56am Sunset 7:29pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 82°F 63°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 69°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 63°F 45°F Overcast Friday 65°F 49°F Overcast Saturday 61°F 42°F Fog Sunday 64°F 38°F Clear sky Monday 61°F 46°F Drizzle: light

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