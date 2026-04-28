4/28/26: Overcast With Heavy Rain Expected, High 82, Low 63, Winds Up to 14, Precip Chance 93% This Morning.

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 64.8°F with an overcast sky. The wind is coming from the east-northeast at 6.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 82.4°F, with increasing winds up to 14.4 mph. There is a significant chance of rain at 93%, with total expected precipitation of 1.06 in, suggesting heavy rainfall throughout the day.
As we look ahead to tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 64.4°F, with winds from the east-northeast reaching 13.9 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 49%, and overcast conditions will persist.
Please remain alert for possible heavy rain today, which may lead to localized flooding. Stay tuned to updates for further weather information.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|82°F
|63°F
|Rain: heavy
|Wednesday
|69°F
|57°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|63°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|61°F
|42°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|64°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|61°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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