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Home Weather 4/27/26: Severe Weather Alert – Overcast with Tonight’s Low at 75, Winds...

4/27/26: Severe Weather Alert – Overcast with Tonight’s Low at 75, Winds Up to 16, Precip Chance 16%

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Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Heavy precipitation (~2.18 in in 24h)

Source: WeatherWrite

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County has been issued due to expected heavy precipitation of approximately 2.18 in over the next 24 hours.

As of 9:30 PM, the temperature in Rutherford County is 76.5°F, with winds gusting at 16.2 mph. The area remains overcast with no precipitation recorded so far today. Earlier, the temperature reached a high of 83.3°F and dipped to a low of 58.3°F.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 74.5°F. Winds will continue at similar speeds, up to 16.5 mph, with a persistent overcast sky. The chance of precipitation continues to stand at 16%.

Please remain vigilant due to the severe weather alert. Stay informed by monitoring updates, as heavy rainfall could lead to travel difficulties and potential hazards.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
58°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
16% chance · 0 in
Now
76°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
5:57am
Sunset
7:29pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 83°F 58°F Overcast
Tuesday 79°F 62°F Rain: heavy
Wednesday 70°F 58°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 65°F 48°F Overcast
Friday 67°F 50°F Overcast
Saturday 63°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 63°F 37°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

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