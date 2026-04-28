4/27/26: Severe Weather Alert – Overcast with Tonight’s Low at 75, Winds Up to 16, Precip Chance 16%

Heavy precipitation (~2.18 in in 24h)
Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County has been issued due to expected heavy precipitation of approximately 2.18 in over the next 24 hours.
As of 9:30 PM, the temperature in Rutherford County is 76.5°F, with winds gusting at 16.2 mph. The area remains overcast with no precipitation recorded so far today. Earlier, the temperature reached a high of 83.3°F and dipped to a low of 58.3°F.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 74.5°F. Winds will continue at similar speeds, up to 16.5 mph, with a persistent overcast sky. The chance of precipitation continues to stand at 16%.
Please remain vigilant due to the severe weather alert. Stay informed by monitoring updates, as heavy rainfall could lead to travel difficulties and potential hazards.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|83°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|79°F
|62°F
|Rain: heavy
|Wednesday
|70°F
|58°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|65°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|67°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|63°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|63°F
|37°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
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