4/27/26: Severe Weather Alert – Mainly Clear with a High of 83, Current Temp 81, Winds at 17 mph, Low Tonight 73

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~1.12 in in 24h)

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County, effective immediately, warns of heavy precipitation expected over the next 24 hours.

As of 2:45 PM, the temperature in Rutherford County is 81.1°F, with a wind speed of 16.9 mph. Current weather conditions are mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today’s high reached 82.8°F, with a low of 58.3°F. Winds are expected to increase slightly this afternoon, with gusts up to 18.3 mph. There is a 22% chance of light drizzle later this evening. Tonight’s low is anticipated to be around 73.4°F, with wind gusts up to 17.8 mph and continued clear skies.

Please remain alert for the Severe Severe Weather Alert, which indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall amounting to approximately 1.12 in over the next 24 hours. Prepare accordingly for potential weather impacts.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 58°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 48% UV Index 5.6 (Moderate) Precip 22% chance · 0 in Now 81°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 5:57am Sunset 7:29pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 83°F 58°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 81°F 65°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 69°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 66°F 46°F Overcast Friday 59°F 51°F Rain: moderate Saturday 54°F 44°F Rain: moderate Sunday 60°F 36°F Clear sky

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