4/27/26: Severe Weather Alert – Mainly Clear with a High of 83, Current Temp 81, Winds at 17 mph, Low Tonight 73

Heavy precipitation (~1.12 in in 24h)
Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County, effective immediately, warns of heavy precipitation expected over the next 24 hours.
As of 2:45 PM, the temperature in Rutherford County is 81.1°F, with a wind speed of 16.9 mph. Current weather conditions are mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Today’s high reached 82.8°F, with a low of 58.3°F. Winds are expected to increase slightly this afternoon, with gusts up to 18.3 mph. There is a 22% chance of light drizzle later this evening. Tonight’s low is anticipated to be around 73.4°F, with wind gusts up to 17.8 mph and continued clear skies.
Please remain alert for the Severe Severe Weather Alert, which indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall amounting to approximately 1.12 in over the next 24 hours. Prepare accordingly for potential weather impacts.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|83°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|81°F
|65°F
|Rain: heavy
|Wednesday
|69°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|66°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|59°F
|51°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|54°F
|44°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|60°F
|36°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
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