4/27/26: Partly Cloudy and Mild, High 83.3, Low 58.3; Evening Wind at 21.1, Overnight Low of 73.9, 23% Precip Chance

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM are partly cloudy with a temperature of 81.9°F. Winds are blowing from the west at 17.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 83.3°F, while the low was 58.3°F. As we transition into the evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 73.9°F tonight. Winds are expected to remain gusty, with speeds up to 21.1 mph. The chance of precipitation is at 23%, maintaining the dry trend with no total precipitation recorded.
There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
58°F
Wind
21 mph
Humidity
47%
UV Index
5.6 (Moderate)
Precip
23% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:57am
Sunset
7:29pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|83°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|83°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|69°F
|57°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|66°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|59°F
|51°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|54°F
|44°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|60°F
|36°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
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