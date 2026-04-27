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Home Weather 4/27/26: Partly Cloudy and Mild, High 83.3, Low 58.3; Evening Wind at...

4/27/26: Partly Cloudy and Mild, High 83.3, Low 58.3; Evening Wind at 21.1, Overnight Low of 73.9, 23% Precip Chance

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM are partly cloudy with a temperature of 81.9°F. Winds are blowing from the west at 17.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 83.3°F, while the low was 58.3°F. As we transition into the evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 73.9°F tonight. Winds are expected to remain gusty, with speeds up to 21.1 mph. The chance of precipitation is at 23%, maintaining the dry trend with no total precipitation recorded.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
58°F
Wind
21 mph
Humidity
47%
UV Index
5.6 (Moderate)
Precip
23% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:57am
Sunset
7:29pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 83°F 58°F Overcast
Tuesday 83°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 69°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 66°F 46°F Overcast
Friday 59°F 51°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 54°F 44°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 60°F 36°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

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