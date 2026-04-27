4/27/26: Partly Cloudy and Mild, High 83.3, Low 58.3; Evening Wind at 21.1, Overnight Low of 73.9, 23% Precip Chance

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM are partly cloudy with a temperature of 81.9°F. Winds are blowing from the west at 17.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 83.3°F, while the low was 58.3°F. As we transition into the evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 73.9°F tonight. Winds are expected to remain gusty, with speeds up to 21.1 mph. The chance of precipitation is at 23%, maintaining the dry trend with no total precipitation recorded.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 58°F Wind 21 mph Humidity 47% UV Index 5.6 (Moderate) Precip 23% chance · 0 in Now 82°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 5:57am Sunset 7:29pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 83°F 58°F Overcast Tuesday 83°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 69°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 66°F 46°F Overcast Friday 59°F 51°F Rain: moderate Saturday 54°F 44°F Rain: moderate Sunday 60°F 36°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email