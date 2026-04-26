4/26/26: Mainly Clear With High of 83 and Low of 53; Current Temp 82, Winds 4.3; Tonight Low 66 and Mainly Clear

Rutherford County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 82°F. The wind is light, blowing at 4.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.
Earlier today, the high reached 82.9°F, while the low was 53.2°F. As the evening progresses, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 66.4°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, maxing out at 5.7 mph, but the overall conditions will remain mainly clear with no expected precipitation.
No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time. Conditions are stable, making for a pleasant evening ahead.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
53°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
32%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:58am
Sunset
7:28pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|83°F
|53°F
|Fog
|Monday
|84°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|76°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|76°F
|55°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|64°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|60°F
|38°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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