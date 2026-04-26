4/26/26: Clear Skies Today with High of 83 and Low Tonight of 68, Wind Speeds Up to 7.6 mph, No Precipitation Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 82.4°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.1 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky is clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 83.1°F, while the low was 53.2°F. Winds may increase up to 7.6 mph during the late afternoon. Looking ahead to tonight, expect a low of 67.8°F with overcast skies and similar wind speeds.

There are no official weather alerts in effect at this time. Conditions remain stable, with no significant weather changes anticipated through the remainder of the day.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 53°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 31% UV Index 7.5 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 82°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 5:58am Sunset 7:28pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 83°F 53°F Fog Monday 84°F 62°F Overcast Tuesday 76°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 76°F 55°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 64°F 47°F Overcast Friday 65°F 46°F Drizzle: light Saturday 60°F 38°F Overcast

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