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Home Weather 4/26/26: Clear Skies Today with High of 83 and Low Tonight of...

4/26/26: Clear Skies Today with High of 83 and Low Tonight of 68, Wind Speeds Up to 7.6 mph, No Precipitation Expected

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 82.4°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.1 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky is clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 83.1°F, while the low was 53.2°F. Winds may increase up to 7.6 mph during the late afternoon. Looking ahead to tonight, expect a low of 67.8°F with overcast skies and similar wind speeds.

There are no official weather alerts in effect at this time. Conditions remain stable, with no significant weather changes anticipated through the remainder of the day.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
53°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:58am
Sunset
7:28pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 83°F 53°F Fog
Monday 84°F 62°F Overcast
Tuesday 76°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 76°F 55°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 64°F 47°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 60°F 38°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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