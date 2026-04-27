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Home Weather 4/26/26: Clear Skies Overnight with a Low of 66, Daytime High Reached...

4/26/26: Clear Skies Overnight with a Low of 66, Daytime High Reached 82, Gentle Winds and No Precipitation Expected

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At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 69.8°F with a light wind coming from the east at 5.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 82.9°F, while the low dropped to 53.2°F. The wind during the day was mild, with speeds of up to 5.8 mph, and there was no chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Tonight’s temperature is expected to cool down to a low of 66.6°F, with winds continuing at similar speeds of up to 5.8 mph. Conditions will be partly cloudy, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
53°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
47%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
70°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
5:58am
Sunset
7:28pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 83°F 53°F Fog
Monday 84°F 59°F Overcast
Tuesday 76°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 75°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 65°F 47°F Overcast
Friday 67°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 65°F 48°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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