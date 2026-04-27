4/26/26: Clear Skies Overnight with a Low of 66, Daytime High Reached 82, Gentle Winds and No Precipitation Expected

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 69.8°F with a light wind coming from the east at 5.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 82.9°F, while the low dropped to 53.2°F. The wind during the day was mild, with speeds of up to 5.8 mph, and there was no chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Tonight’s temperature is expected to cool down to a low of 66.6°F, with winds continuing at similar speeds of up to 5.8 mph. Conditions will be partly cloudy, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 53°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 47% UV Index 7.5 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 70°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 5:58am Sunset 7:28pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 83°F 53°F Fog Monday 84°F 59°F Overcast Tuesday 76°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 75°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 65°F 47°F Overcast Friday 67°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 65°F 48°F Overcast

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