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Home Weather 4/25/26: Overcast With High Of 79, Low Of 63; Current Temp 76.3,...

4/25/26: Overcast With High Of 79, Low Of 63; Current Temp 76.3, Winds 6.7 mph, No Precipitation Total

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Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 76.3°F with overcast skies. Wind is blowing at 6.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 78.8°F while the low dipped to 62.8°F. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 64.4°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with gusts up to 5.7 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening is 18%, maintaining the overcast conditions.

There are no active weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County at this time. Conditions are expected to remain steady through the evening, with continued cloud cover.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
63°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
62%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
25% chance · 0 in
Now
76°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:59am
Sunset
7:27pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 79°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 85°F 57°F Fog
Monday 79°F 59°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 81°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 74°F 56°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 66°F 47°F Overcast
Friday 63°F 42°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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