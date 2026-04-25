4/25/26: Overcast With High Of 79, Low Of 63; Current Temp 76.3, Winds 6.7 mph, No Precipitation Total

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 76.3°F with overcast skies. Wind is blowing at 6.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 78.8°F while the low dipped to 62.8°F. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 64.4°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with gusts up to 5.7 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening is 18%, maintaining the overcast conditions.

There are no active weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County at this time. Conditions are expected to remain steady through the evening, with continued cloud cover.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 63°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 62% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 25% chance · 0 in Now 76°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 5:59am Sunset 7:27pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 79°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 85°F 57°F Fog Monday 79°F 59°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 81°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 74°F 56°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 66°F 47°F Overcast Friday 63°F 42°F Overcast

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