4/25/26: Overcast with Dense Drizzle, High 77, Low 63, Winds up to 8.3, Precip Chance 22%

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 64°F with light winds at 1.1 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Looking ahead to the rest of the day, expect a high of 77.4°F and a low of 62.8°F. Winds may pick up to 8.3 mph, with a 22% chance of precipitation, primarily in the form of dense drizzle, which could accumulate to about 0.05 in. This afternoon will likely remain cloudy with mild temperatures.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 63°F. Winds will persist around 8.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation decreases significantly to 2%, continuing the overcast conditions. No official weather warnings are currently in effect.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 63°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 7.2 (High) Precip 22% chance · 0.05 in Now 64°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 5:59am Sunset 7:27pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 77°F 63°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 85°F 52°F Overcast Monday 80°F 58°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 76°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 72°F 53°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 64°F 45°F Overcast Friday 63°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate

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