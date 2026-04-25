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Home Weather 4/25/26: Overcast with Dense Drizzle, High 77, Low 63, Winds up to...

4/25/26: Overcast with Dense Drizzle, High 77, Low 63, Winds up to 8.3, Precip Chance 22%

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Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 64°F with light winds at 1.1 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Looking ahead to the rest of the day, expect a high of 77.4°F and a low of 62.8°F. Winds may pick up to 8.3 mph, with a 22% chance of precipitation, primarily in the form of dense drizzle, which could accumulate to about 0.05 in. This afternoon will likely remain cloudy with mild temperatures.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 63°F. Winds will persist around 8.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation decreases significantly to 2%, continuing the overcast conditions. No official weather warnings are currently in effect.

Today's Details

High
77°F
Low
63°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
7.2 (High)
Precip
22% chance · 0.05 in
Now
64°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
5:59am
Sunset
7:27pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 77°F 63°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 85°F 52°F Overcast
Monday 80°F 58°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 76°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 72°F 53°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 64°F 45°F Overcast
Friday 63°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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