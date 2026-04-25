4/25/26: Overcast Conditions with Afternoon Temp of 78, Light Winds, Low Chance of Precipitation Tonight, Low Near 65

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 77.9°F with a light wind blowing at 5.6 mph. Conditions are overcast and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 79.3°F and a low of 62.8°F. Winds may increase up to 10 mph. There is a 24% chance of precipitation during the day. As we transition into tonight, the low will be around 65.3°F with winds tapering off to 9 mph and a 20% chance of rain. Weather conditions are expected to be mainly clear.

There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 63°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 57% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 24% chance · 0 in Now 78°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 5:59am Sunset 7:27pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 79°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 84°F 56°F Overcast Monday 79°F 59°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 81°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 74°F 56°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 66°F 47°F Overcast Friday 63°F 42°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email