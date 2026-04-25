4/25/26: Overcast Conditions with Afternoon Temp of 78, Light Winds, Low Chance of Precipitation Tonight, Low Near 65

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 77.9°F with a light wind blowing at 5.6 mph. Conditions are overcast and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 79.3°F and a low of 62.8°F. Winds may increase up to 10 mph. There is a 24% chance of precipitation during the day. As we transition into tonight, the low will be around 65.3°F with winds tapering off to 9 mph and a 20% chance of rain. Weather conditions are expected to be mainly clear.
There are currently no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
79°F
Low
63°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
24% chance · 0 in
Now
78°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:59am
Sunset
7:27pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|79°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|79°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|81°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|74°F
|56°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|66°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|63°F
|42°F
|Overcast
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