4/25/26: Clear Skies With a High of 78; Currently 65 and Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM, conditions in Rutherford County are clear with a temperature of 64.6°F. Winds are coming from the north at 4.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at a high of 78.8°F, while the low dipped to 61.9°F. Wind speeds reached up to 10 mph with a 26% chance of precipitation, though no rain fell during the day. Tonight, the low is expected to remain steady at 61.9°F, with wind speeds potentially increasing to 9 mph.

The outlook for tonight indicates continued clear skies, maintaining pleasant temperatures, while the chance of rain remains the same at 26%. As we move into early tomorrow, similar conditions are expected, with clear skies and mild temperatures throughout the day.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 62°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 26% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 5:59am Sunset 7:27pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 79°F 62°F Overcast Sunday 84°F 55°F Fog Monday 85°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 74°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 70°F 52°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 66°F 46°F Overcast Friday 62°F 46°F Overcast

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