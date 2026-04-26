4/25/26: Clear Skies With a High of 78; Currently 65 and Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM, conditions in Rutherford County are clear with a temperature of 64.6°F. Winds are coming from the north at 4.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at a high of 78.8°F, while the low dipped to 61.9°F. Wind speeds reached up to 10 mph with a 26% chance of precipitation, though no rain fell during the day. Tonight, the low is expected to remain steady at 61.9°F, with wind speeds potentially increasing to 9 mph.
The outlook for tonight indicates continued clear skies, maintaining pleasant temperatures, while the chance of rain remains the same at 26%. As we move into early tomorrow, similar conditions are expected, with clear skies and mild temperatures throughout the day.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|79°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|55°F
|Fog
|Monday
|85°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|74°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|70°F
|52°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|66°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|62°F
|46°F
|Overcast
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