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Home Weather 4/25/26: Clear Skies With a High of 78; Currently 65 and Calm...

4/25/26: Clear Skies With a High of 78; Currently 65 and Calm Winds

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At 9:30 PM, conditions in Rutherford County are clear with a temperature of 64.6°F. Winds are coming from the north at 4.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at a high of 78.8°F, while the low dipped to 61.9°F. Wind speeds reached up to 10 mph with a 26% chance of precipitation, though no rain fell during the day. Tonight, the low is expected to remain steady at 61.9°F, with wind speeds potentially increasing to 9 mph.

The outlook for tonight indicates continued clear skies, maintaining pleasant temperatures, while the chance of rain remains the same at 26%. As we move into early tomorrow, similar conditions are expected, with clear skies and mild temperatures throughout the day.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
62°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
26% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
5:59am
Sunset
7:27pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 79°F 62°F Overcast
Sunday 84°F 55°F Fog
Monday 85°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 74°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 70°F 52°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 66°F 46°F Overcast
Friday 62°F 46°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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